Papua New Guinea Rattled By Earthquake

SYDNEY (Reuters) - A magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck remote New Britain island in Papua New Guinea on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey said, though there were no immediate reports of damage.

The quake hit about 200 km southwest of the town of Rabaul at a depth of almost 40 km, just before 7 a.m. local time.

"We felt the earthquake a bit, but it was not too strong," Constable Roy Michael told Reuters by phone from Rabaul police station.

He said there was no damage in the town, but officers had not yet been able to contact villages closer to the epicentre.

A magnitude 7.0 #earthquake has occurred 124km east of Kimbe, Papua New Guinea. Hazardous #tsunami waves are possible within 300 km of the epicenter, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center: https://t.co/op040BALh1pic.twitter.com/4zVODTbtQs — AccuWeather (@breakingweather) October 10, 2018

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said waves less than 0.3 metre high could be expected on coastlines inPapua New Guinea and neighbouring Solomon Islands. Australia's Tsunami Warning Centre said its coastlines were not at risk.

The quake was initially recorded with a magnitude of 7.3 but was downgraded. At least two aftershocks with a magnitude greater than 5 shortly followed.

Update: #Tsunami waves are forecast to be less than 0.3 meters above the tide level for the coasts of Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands: https://t.co/ciLRlfCM3m — AccuWeather (@breakingweather) October 10, 2018

In March, a 6.6 magnitude quake struck nearby and no casualties or damage were reported.

Papua New Guinea, one of the world's poorest countries, sits on the geologically active Pacific Ring of Fire and is still recovering from a 7.5 quake that hit some 900 km to the west in February, killing at least 100 people.

Reporting by Tom Westbrook, editing by G Crosse and James Dalgleish