15/10/2018 10:14 AM AEDT | Updated 13 hours ago

Prince Harry And Meghan Arrive In Sydney Ahead Of Royal Tour

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have got a busy few weeks ahead of them.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex touched down in Sydney on Monday morning ahead of their first official royal tour.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will spend their first day down under at Admiralty House -- the official Sydney residence of the Governor-General -- before beginning their official engagements on Tuesday.

The newlyweds will meet with representatives for the Invictus Games tomorrow and pay a visit to Taronga Zoo to open the Taronga Institute of Science and Learning.

According to the palace, the couple's program will focus on youth leadership and projects "being undertaken by young people to address the social, economic and environmental challenges of the region."

As Yahoo reports, Harry and Meghan will also travel to Dubbo, Melbourne and Queensland's Fraser Island. The pair will also dedicate a lot of time to the Invictus Games, which kick off on Saturday, while also paying visits to New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga.

