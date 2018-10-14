Prince Harry And Meghan Arrive In Sydney Ahead Of Royal Tour

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex touched down in Sydney on Monday morning ahead of their first official royal tour.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will spend their first day down under at Admiralty House -- the official Sydney residence of the Governor-General -- before beginning their official engagements on Tuesday.

Happy Monday! To start the day, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are arriving in Australia right now and someone is a little excited... pic.twitter.com/HmS4hJNMSY — News Breakfast (@BreakfastNews) October 14, 2018

#BREAKING: We've received our first sighting of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in Sydney! Welcome to Australia Prince Harry and Meghan Markle! #9Todaypic.twitter.com/t8TKmqSmgQ — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) October 14, 2018

The newlyweds will meet with representatives for the Invictus Games tomorrow and pay a visit to Taronga Zoo to open the Taronga Institute of Science and Learning.

The Kirribilli locals are ready to welcome The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. #9Todaypic.twitter.com/IB3gzjAWz7 — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) October 14, 2018

According to the palace, the couple's program will focus on youth leadership and projects "being undertaken by young people to address the social, economic and environmental challenges of the region."

As Yahoo reports, Harry and Meghan will also travel to Dubbo, Melbourne and Queensland's Fraser Island. The pair will also dedicate a lot of time to the Invictus Games, which kick off on Saturday, while also paying visits to New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga.