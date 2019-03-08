Navigating Jealous Feelings Requires Self-Awareness And 'Compersion'

We don't know about you, but we generally go through life with a lot of questions.

Let's say, for example, you're at a bar with a group of friends. You're having a great time, when all of a sudden, out of the corner of your eye, you see your partner talking, shall we say, enthusiastically, to someone else. It's OK, this happens to all of us.

How are you supposed to react? Is it normal for your lizard brain to take over and flood you with intense sadness or rage? Would a more enlightened person just smile through it, without a care in the world? How can you navigate your jealousy?

We've got your back.

Our new series, "Navigating," is all about figuring out the challenges of modern life. Host and producer Kait Howell enlists a wide variety of experts and gurus to try to navigate the path into adulthood. Don't worry, you're not in this alone.

HuffPost Canada "Navigating" host Kait Howell is tackling life's tricky situations with you.

Jealousy is a natural human emotion, but not one that not all of us know how to handle. In this first episode, Kait speaks to clinical psychologist, Dr. Mariyam Ahmed, Ayurvedic practitioner, Nicole Mahabir, and Samantha, a polyamorous woman who lives with her husband and her boyfriend, to help us figure out how to live with that green-eyed monster.

Watch the video above and tell us in the comments: What do you do when you get jealous?