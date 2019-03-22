Chef Adam Liaw's Hack Solves Those Annoying Last-Minute School Treat Requests

It started as satire, but the situation proved all too real.

"Son Needs Costume, 30 Individually Wrapped Treats Tomorrow Morning For Some School Celebration" said the headline on an article from The Onion, a satirical fake news site.

If you're a busy parent, that article might inspire a clenching feeling in your chest and an impending sense of doom, because — while it is funny — it's also a fairly common occurrence. After all, who among us with school-age kids has not stayed up all night wielding a hot glue gun while mixing nut-free, wheat-free, sugar-free brownies and swearing under our breath about "#$%&ing bull$#!& Friendship Day"?

Australian celebrity chef Adam Liaw could certainly relate. Liaw — the winner of 2010's "MasterChef Australia" and host of "Destination Flavour — shared the article, some hilarity, and (thankfully) a genius solution for those last-minute treats on Twitter Tuesday.

No kidding, but my son has been as school for exactly ONE TERM and this has already happened about 9 times. https://t.co/WJVQo443bl — Adam Liaw (@adamliaw) March 20, 2019

A teacher sent a note home suggesting I make a haggis to represent our Scottish heritage (2 days notice). A haggis 😳

I briefly considered sending a bottle of Black Douglas before settling on

Scotch Finger Biscuits. — Maus.62 (@62_maus) March 20, 2019

Universal parenting crisis. There should be a prohibition on school events that do not leave enough time for #Amazon prime to deliver. — Megan Brown (@megbrownlawyer) March 21, 2019

"No kidding, but my son has been as school for exactly ONE TERM and this has already happened about 9 times," Liaw tweeted in a hilarious thread that saw other parents sharing their own last-minute requests, including one who said their kid's teacher once requested they make a haggis.

"I am going to write a recipe for something that you can make 25 portions of in 5 minutes that can keep unrefrigerated for 8 hours and contains no dairy, nuts or eggs. I don't know what it is yet but I will make it work for the good of us all," Liaw went on.

"It will also fit in a standard Tupperware, cost less than $10 in ingredients, weigh less than 1 kg for transport, and be able to survive a bus ride in a school backpack without destroying its integrity. I GOT YOU ON THIS PARENTS."

And bless his heart — he did it.

Behold, Liaw's recipe for "Fat Pocky." (Pocky are a type of Japanese chocolate-covered biscuit sticks).

OK, this is what I came up with this afternoon - Fat Pocky. pic.twitter.com/7l9goboohr — Adam Liaw (@adamliaw) March 21, 2019

You're going to need:



25 plain breadsticks - $2.50

375g dark chocolate - $2.50

a pack of sugar strands or nonpareil - $2

TOTAL: $7.00 pic.twitter.com/YMopaPjAuM — Adam Liaw (@adamliaw) March 21, 2019

Just microwave the chocolate for 1 minute, then blasts of 30 seconds until it's melted. Probably 3-4 minutes all up. — Adam Liaw (@adamliaw) March 21, 2019

Put the chocolate into a glass and the just dunk the bloody things in there. pic.twitter.com/GklwfTE6hF — Adam Liaw (@adamliaw) March 21, 2019

This is where you end up after about 10 minutes of dunking and sprinkling. Of course, if you get the kids to do them themselves this will take YOU zero minutes. You can even make them fancier if you want. For example... pic.twitter.com/UrkxE7lIKL — Adam Liaw (@adamliaw) March 21, 2019

All you need is a pack of breadsticks, some dark chocolate, and sprinkles. Thank you, Adam Liaw. Thank you.

But wait, there's more! Liaw went on to include some hilarious decor options, such as gold flakes "in case your kids go to private school," dried mango "that you can put on Instagram so that people don't judge you," and "one that looks like a mummy idk."

Here are some covered with gold in case your kids go to a private school... pic.twitter.com/hWTLz8bLAZ — Adam Liaw (@adamliaw) March 21, 2019

Here are some covered with dried mango that you can put on Instagram so that people don't judge you. The white chocolate doesn't stick very well so I'd kind of avoid that if you're on a schedule. pic.twitter.com/Y0BSX6BPXx — Adam Liaw (@adamliaw) March 21, 2019

Here's one that looks like a mummy idk pic.twitter.com/1FaRByPamt — Adam Liaw (@adamliaw) March 21, 2019

The recipe actually looks quite feasible, as a lot of parents noted gratefully.

"You will be our king," wrote one person.

"(Not) all heroes wear capes. But they have to make one for their kid every other damn week," another tweeted.