1 In 4 Women Still Fear They'd Be Fired For Reporting Sexual Harassment

More than one in four young women still don’t report sexual harassment in the workplace for fear they would be fired from their employment as a result.

On the second anniversary of the #MeToo moment, when high-profile accusations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein spurred millions of women to share their everyday experiences of harassment on social media, it seems little has changed for women.

The survey of 4000 18-30 year olds by Young Women’s Trust (YWT) found 25% of women still fear losing their job for speaking out, while 20% said they’d worry about being given fewer hours and a third say they still don’t even know how to go about reporting.

Sophie Walker, chief executive of the Young Women’s Trust, says: “No woman should feel unsafe at work or put up with sexual harassment as something that’s part of the day job – we’ve heard so many testimonies, read so many reports and yet it’s still not mandatory to stop this from happening.”