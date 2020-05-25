The 10 Airbnbs We'd Want To Stay In If We Could Right Now

Airbnb 180° View, Private Pool Villa, Singaraja, Bali, Indonesia

While our international travel plans may have been thrown out the window thanks to coronavirus, we can still get a head start on planning future trips when it’s safe to jet off again. Or, just daydream about our next escape while waiting for the pandemic to pass.

Airbnb has shared its top 10 most wish-listed homes on the site in the last few months. So, to help you make your first getaway one you’ll remember forever, discover these dreamy listings for when normality resumes.

Take a dip in an infinity pool against the backdrop of the stunning Singaraja sunset. This villa can accommodate up to eight guests comfortably – we’re already planning who we’d invite along.

2. Private Beach Property, Governador Celso Ramos, Santa Catarina, Brazil

Sea views? Check. Airy modern rooms built with wood and glass? Check. Direct access to a private beach? Now, we’re talking.

3. Hector Cave House, Santorini, Greece

What was once used as a wine cellar is now a glorious Grecian hideout. The all-white home comes with a plunge pool and a private veranda for those clear blue sea views and sights of the famous caldera cliff.

4. Eco Bamboo Home, Selat, Bali, Indonesia

This remote two-person hut is nothing short of an adventure. It’s tucked away high in the mountains, where you can kick back, relax in the hammock and take it all in.

5. Underground Hygge, Orondo, Washington, US

Enjoy life’s simple pleasures at this romantic hobbit home. With six acres of land at play and a lush mountainside view of the Columbia River Gorge, this one’s a wholesome winner.

6. Balian Treehouse, Selemadeg Barat, Bali, Indonesia

Bring out the big kid in you and sleep in the treehouse of your childhood dreams. It’s an up-top utopia with panoramic views, a private pool and a three-minute stroll to the local beach.

7. Private Pool House, Mount Washington, Los Angeles, California, US

You’ll be California dreamin’ of this listing for sure. Soak up the sun and live the celebrity high life in this beautiful, spacious home.

8. Moderne Apartment, Akureyri, Northeast, Iceland

Seek out this oh-so-chic modern two-bedroom northern Iceland apartment. During the winter you can gaze upon the northern lights and bask in the midnight sun in the summer months, before climbing into bed.

9. Unique Architecture Cave House, Oia, South Aegean, Greece

Another Greek retreat sitting on the edge of the caldera stretch. This bakery-turned-picturesque cave house has all the amenities for a relaxing time away including a cave whirlpool and views of clear blue seas and sky.

10. Privatised Rental Riad, Marrakesh, Marrakech-Tensift-El Haouz, Morocco

