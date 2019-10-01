HuffPost UK is the media partner for the St John Ambulance Everyday Heroes awards on 7 October, which celebrates the nation’s life savers, health heroes and community stars. In this interview series we speak to people whose lives were saved, alongside those who saved them.

It was early in the morning and Paul Walsh was pottering around his home in Dover like any other day. He’d woken up early to wave off his granddaughter, who was heading to a university open day, and had gone upstairs to wake up his grandson, then 10.

When he came back downstairs, he was hit by an intense pain in his chest. “It virtually knocked me out and I fell onto the settee,” the 71-year-old recalls. “I knew it wasn’t good. I felt very cold and hot at the same time.”

His wife, Brenda, who was in a nearby room, rushed in to help him – and when she did, he was sprawled across the sofa having a heart attack. In a panic, she shouted upstairs to their grandson, Logan Chatfield.

“Nanny shouted, ‘Logan, something’s wrong with grandad’ so I went downstairs and saw him on the sofa,” Logan, who is now 11, tells HuffPost UK. “I was like: ‘Is he ok?’ He didn’t seem like grandad.”

At this point, Brenda froze. “But Logan, being Logan, took over,” Paul says proudly.