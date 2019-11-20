10,000 People Left Without Power As Bushfires Flare In South Australia

REUTERS NSW Rural Fire Service crews fight a fire as it burns close to property on Wheelbarrow Ridge Road at Colo Heights, north west of Sydney on November 19, 2019.

Electricity firms cut off power to thousands of people, more than 100 schools were closed and residents in high risk regions were poised to evacuate on Wednesday as Australia’s devastating bushfires opened up a new front.

Australia has been battling wildfires across a number of areas for several days, endangering thousands of people in many communities. Blazes so far this month have claimed at least four lives, burnt about 2.5 million acres of farmland and bush and destroyed more than 300 homes.

On Wednesday, a fresh battle line was drawn as 50 fires sprung up in South Australia, where officials lifted the fire danger warning to “catastrophic” as temperatures passed 42 degrees Celsius.

A catastrophic warning means that should a fire start, it will not be possible for firefighters to control it, given the weather conditions.