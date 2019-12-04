100kg Of Rubbish Found In Beached Sperm Whale

Warning: This article contains graphic content. Around 100kg of plastic, ropes and other rubbish has been found in the stomach of a sperm whale that died – and exploded – after stranding on a beach on the Isle of Harris near Scotland.

Scottish Marine Animal Strandings Scheme The carcass of the sperm whale found on Luskentyre Beach.

Posting on Facebook, the Scottish Marine Animal Strandings Scheme (SMASS) said a “whole range of plastic” was found in the carcass including plastic cups, bags, gloves, packing straps and tubing. It added: “All this material was in a huge ball in the stomach and some of it it looked like it had been there for some time.” It’s not known if the debris contributed to the death of the animal.

SMASS said: “This amount of plastic in the stomach is nonetheless horrific, must have compromised digestion, and serves to demonstrate, yet again, the hazards that marine litter and lost or discarded fishing gear can cause to marine life.” The group also posted a graphic video showing ” most of the guts [blowing] out of the side when we stuck a knife in it”.