Life

Want To Support Black-Owned Brands? Here Are 11 Things To Buy Right Now.

“Purchasing and wearing merchandise from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander businesses is one way allies can support."
and
How to shop Indigenous this Survival Day.
How to shop Indigenous this Survival Day.

Putting money in the pockets of Black business owners is one of the many things anyone can do right now to help dismantle white supremacy and create an anti-racist society.

Just this week, Julee Wilson, beauty director at Cosmopolitan, published a massive list of 125 Black-owned beauty brands to “support right freakin’ now.” Akili King, Vogue’s beauty editorial assistant, and Noami Elizée, Vogue’s associate market editor, both shared a list of 55 Black-owned brands to support “now, and always.”

Read through, bookmark and seek out these brands — some of which you may already be familiar with — the next time you plan to purchase something. Then commit to supporting them long term.

There is a whole Instagram account, Blak Business, dedicated to sharing the works of Australian Indigenous mob all over Australia.

Olivia Williams, a proud Wiradjuri woman, runs the account and provides followers with accessible explainers on various topics around Indigenous Australia while promoting Black businesses.

“Purchasing and wearing merchandise such as jewellery, clothing and tote bags from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander businesses is one way allies can support the Indigenous community,” she said in an Instagram post while breaking down the question “is it OK for non-Indigenous people to wear Indigenous merch?”

Olivia urged buyers to be thoughtful and selective about what merch they choose to wear. For instance, fashion that explicitly represents the Indigenous community is often seen as inappropriate for non-Indigenous people to wear, for example, a T-shirt that says “Blak Girl Magic” or “Straight Out of Dreamtime.”

“These pieces are not intended for non-Indigenous people,” Olivia explained.

Below, 11 picks from Black-owned fashion and beauty brands you can buy right now.

Haus of Dizzy

These gorgeous accessories by Kristy Dickinson have been worn by the likes of Laura Hill. Kristy told Marlee Silva on Mamamia’s Tiddas 4 Tiddas podcast the name Haus of Dizzy came from a Newtown house party she threw with her roommates because Dizzy was a term of endearment to her best friends.

Indigenous pride pieces include ‘Sovereignty Never Ceded’ and ‘Always Was, Always Will Be’ earrings.

“These are a range that I have made to remind us of our history and how strong and resilient our First Nations people are,” Kristy wrote on Instagram.

“We have survived so much in our lives and we keep on surviving!”

Andrea Iyamah Kanem High Waist Bikini, $185
https://www.andreaiyamah.com/collections/spring-summer-2020/products/kanem-high-waist-bikini
Get the Andrea Iyamah Kanem high waist bikini for $185.
Beneath Your Mask Remedy Conditioning Lip Balm, $22
Beneath Your Mask
Get the Beneath Your Mask remedy conditioning lip balm for $22.
R-Ki-Tekt Leather Envelope Carryall, $45
R-Ki-Tekt
Get the R-Ki-Tekt leather envelope carryall in YoAhni print for $45.
Edas Vivian Lariat Necklace, $128
Edas
Get the Edas Vivian lariat necklace for $128.
Briogeo Deep Conditioning Mask, $36
Briogeo
Get the Briogeo deep conditioning mask for $36.
Eternally in Amber Signature Wide Tooth Comb, $24.99
Eternally in Amber
Get the Eternally in Amber signature wide tooth comb for $24.99.
The Lip Bar Liquid Matte Lipstick, $13
The Lip Bar
Get The Lip Bar liquid matte lipstick in Hot Mama for $13.
TTOS Teal We Meet Again Slippers
TTOS
Get the teal we meet again slippers from TTOS for $125.
Pat McGrath Mthrshp Sublime Golden Opulence Mini Palette, $65
Pat McGrath
Get the Pat McGrath Mthrshp Sublime golden opulance mini palette for $65.
Earth Toned Collective Phylicia Top, now $139.77
Earth Toned Collective
Get the Earth Toned Collective Phylicia top for $139.77.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Jamie Feldman contributed to this report.

styleStyle & BeautyfashionBlack-owned business