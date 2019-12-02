If you’re a makeup lover planning your Christmas party lewk, your lipstick is going to need intense staying power to keep looking flawless through canapés, cocktails, dinner, dancing and more. Whether you prefer a budget-friendly drugstore option or a luxury lippie, these lipsticks are formulated to last through pumpkin pie, mashed potatoes and hot toddies.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
Maybelline SuperStay Matte InkMaybelline
L’Oreal Infallible Pro-Matte Liquid LipstickL'Oreal
Beauty Bakerie Matte Lip WhipBeauty Bakerie
Flesh’s “Proud Flesh” Matte Liquid Lip ColorFlesh Beauty
Smashbox Always On Matte Liquid LipstickSmashbox
NYX Lip Lingerie Liquid LipstickNYX Cosmetics
Ofra Long-Lasting Liquid LipsticksOfra
Kat Von D Everlasting Liquid LipstickKat Von D Beauty
Clé de Peau Beauté Radiant Liquid Rouge MatteClé de Peau Beauté
Dose Of Colors Liquid Matte LipstickDose Of Colors
Sephora Collection Cream Lip Stain Liquid LipstickSephora
Wet N Wild MegaLast Liquid Catsuit LipstickWet N Wild