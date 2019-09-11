Donations of fuel, food and water are among supplies being donated to those affected by bushfires in New South Wales and Queensland this week, but there is one sweet act of kindness that deserves a special mention.

A 12-year-old girl has given up her pink unicorn birthday cake as a thank-you gift to the fire fighters at Gulmarrad Rural Fire Brigade, who have been flat out fighting blazes around the northern NSW town of Yamba.

“I was called away from home one evening with news there were people at the station with food for the fire fighters,” Gulmarrad Rural Fire Brigade Captain Andrew Paull told HuffPost Australia.

“As well as the bags and boxes of food and water, they handed me this beautiful birthday cake that their child wanted to donate to us.”