Obviously, wearing a T-shirt, a bag or a pin is not enough action from white people trying to join the fight for racial justice and self-examine the ways they contribute to racism and white supremacy.

But if you’re going to be out there, in protest and in life, you can show your support for and put money in the pockets of Black business owners. By diversifying the places where you spend your money, you can elevate Black businesses while spreading a message to fellow citizens.

And amid a global pandemic, when we’re spending less time talking to people in person, letting your beliefs be known in other ways is so important.