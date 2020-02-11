The Love Island villa has gone through its fair share of ups and downs over the past week.

The return of Casa Amor was the dramatic bombshell we’d been waiting for, as some relationships were shattered (RIP Shallum), and new ones forged.

But it’s not just the Islanders’ heads that have been left scrambled by it all. In fact, we’ve all been left with a lot of thoughts over the last few days – many of which we’d never have predicted at the start of the series.

With Twitter being a constant outlet for fans’ feelings on the ITV2 reality show, these are the most popular sentiments right now...

1. The series is Paige and Finn’s to lose