2019 AACTA Awards Red Carpet: Miranda Tapsell Leads Arrivals

The 2019 AACTA Awards kicked off with a star-studded red carpet on Wednesday night.
Some of the biggest names in Australian television and film arrived at The Star in Sydney to celebrate the screen industry’s night of nights.
Miranda Tapsell arrived in a dazzling outfit by Australian fashion label, Macgraw.
“Turning the AACTAS into the BLAACTAS,” the Indigenous star wrote on her Instagram account next to an image of her red carpet look.
Miranda is nominated for Best Lead Actress for her performance in feature film, Top End Wedding, as well as Best Performance In A Television Comedy for her work on Get Krack!n.
The movies nominated for Best Film this year are Top End Wedding, Hotel Mumbai, The Nightingale, The King, Judy & Punch, and Ride Like A Girl.
On Monday 32 awards were presented recognising screen craft and technical achievement across the industry.
Indigenous actress Magnolia Maymuru received the AACTA Award for Best Supporting Actress for her debut performance in The Nightingale.
The Final Quarter, a documentary about former AFL player Adam Goodes’ battle with racism, received the award for Best Editing in a Documentary.
Lambs of God was a big winner, with seven awards for Best Direction in a Television Drama or Comedy, Best Cinematography in Television, Best Production Design in Television, Best Hair and Makeup, Best Costume Design in Television, Best Original Score in Television and Best Sound in Television.