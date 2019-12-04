2019 AACTA Awards Red Carpet: Miranda Tapsell Leads Arrivals

The 2019 AACTA Awards kicked off with a star-studded red carpet on Wednesday night. Some of the biggest names in Australian television and film arrived at The Star in Sydney to celebrate the screen industry’s night of nights. Miranda Tapsell arrived in a dazzling outfit by Australian fashion label, Macgraw.

Brendon Thorne via Getty Images Miranda Tapsell attends the 2019 AACTA Awards.

Ryan Pierse via Getty Images Miranda Tapsell attends the 2019 AACTA Awards.

“Turning the AACTAS into the BLAACTAS,” the Indigenous star wrote on her Instagram account next to an image of her red carpet look. Miranda is nominated for Best Lead Actress for her performance in feature film, Top End Wedding, as well as Best Performance In A Television Comedy for her work on Get Krack!n.

The movies nominated for Best Film this year are Top End Wedding, Hotel Mumbai, The Nightingale, The King, Judy & Punch, and Ride Like A Girl.

Brendon Thorne via Getty Images Pia Miranda

Brendon Thorne via Getty Images Magnolia Maymuru

Brendon Thorne via Getty Images Ada Nicodemou

Brendon Thorne via Getty Images I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here host Julia Morris

Brendon Thorne via Getty Images Suzan Mutesi

Brendon Thorne via Getty Images The Block judge Shaynna Blaze

On Monday 32 awards were presented recognising screen craft and technical achievement across the industry. Indigenous actress Magnolia Maymuru received the AACTA Award for Best Supporting Actress for her debut performance in The Nightingale. The Final Quarter, a documentary about former AFL player Adam Goodes’ battle with racism, received the award for Best Editing in a Documentary. Lambs of God was a big winner, with seven awards for Best Direction in a Television Drama or Comedy, Best Cinematography in Television, Best Production Design in Television, Best Hair and Makeup, Best Costume Design in Television, Best Original Score in Television and Best Sound in Television.

Brendon Thorne via Getty Images Manu Feildel and wife Clarissa Weerasena

Ryan Pierse via Getty Images Milly Alcock

Brendon Thorne via Getty Images Tegan Martin

Brendon Thorne via Getty Images Home and Away stars James Stewart and Sarah Roberts

Brendon Thorne via Getty Images Rob Collins

Ryan Pierse via Getty Images Matt Okine

Brendon Thorne via Getty Images Michelle Payne

Brendon Thorne via Getty Images Celia Massingham

Brendon Thorne via Getty Images Joel Creasey

Ryan Pierse via Getty Images Kate Peck

Brendon Thorne via Getty Images Michelle Payne, Stevie Payne and Sophia Forrest

Brendon Thorne via Getty Images Ksenija Lukich

Brendon Thorne via Getty Images Alison McGirr

Brent Lewin via Getty Images Angelena Bonet