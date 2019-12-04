ENTERTAINMENT
2019 AACTA Awards Red Carpet: Miranda Tapsell Leads Arrivals

'Turning the AACTAS into the BLAACTAS,' said the Top End Wedding star.

The 2019 AACTA Awards kicked off with a star-studded red carpet on Wednesday night.

Some of the biggest names in Australian television and film arrived at The Star in Sydney to celebrate the screen industry’s night of nights.

Miranda Tapsell arrived in a dazzling outfit by Australian fashion label, Macgraw. 

Miranda Tapsell attends the 2019 AACTA Awards.
Miranda Tapsell attends the 2019 AACTA Awards.

“Turning the AACTAS into the BLAACTAS,” the Indigenous star wrote on her Instagram account next to an image of her red carpet look. 

Miranda is nominated for Best Lead Actress for her performance in feature film, Top End Wedding, as well as Best Performance In A Television Comedy for her work on Get Krack!n. 

The movies nominated for Best Film this year are Top End Wedding, Hotel Mumbai, The Nightingale, The King, Judy & Punch, and Ride Like A Girl. 

Pia Miranda 
Magnolia Maymuru 
Ada Nicodemou 
I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here host Julia Morris 
Suzan Mutesi
The Block judge Shaynna Blaze

On Monday 32 awards were presented recognising screen craft and technical achievement across the industry.

Indigenous actress Magnolia Maymuru received the AACTA Award for Best Supporting Actress for her debut performance in The Nightingale. 

The Final Quarter, a documentary about former AFL player Adam Goodes’ battle with racism, received the award for Best Editing in a Documentary.

Lambs of God was a big winner, with seven awards for Best Direction in a Television Drama or Comedy, Best Cinematography in Television, Best Production Design in Television, Best Hair and Makeup, Best Costume Design in Television, Best Original Score in Television and Best Sound in Television.

Manu Feildel and wife Clarissa Weerasena 
Milly Alcock 
Tegan Martin 
Home and Away stars James Stewart and Sarah Roberts 
Rob Collins
Matt Okine 
Michelle Payne 
Celia Massingham 
Joel Creasey 
Kate Peck
Michelle Payne, Stevie Payne and Sophia Forrest 
Ksenija Lukich 
Alison McGirr 
Angelena Bonet 
Nazeem Hussain 
