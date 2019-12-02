Brendon Thorne via Getty Images Magnolia Maymuru accepts the AACTA Award for Best Supporting Actress for The Nightingale.

The 2019 AACTA Awards luncheon on Monday kicked off a week of celebration for the Australian film and television industry. Indigenous actress Magnolia Maymuru received the AACTA Award for Best Supporting Actress for her debut performance in The Nightingale.

The feature film was nominated 12 times, with the movie landing another win for Best Casting (Nikki Barrett). It will now be in the running for the Best Film award at Wednesday night’s AACTAs ceremony, going head-to-head with Netflix movie The King, Judy & Punch and Hotel Mumbai. Judy & Punch won the AACTA Award for Best Original Score at Monday’s luncheon, while Hotel Mumbai received the award for Best Editing.

Rocket K via Getty Images Magnolia Maymuru poses with AACTA Award for Best Supporting Actress in the media room during the 2019 AACTA Awards Presented by Foxtel | Industry Luncheon.

Brendon Thorne via Getty Images Xanthe Heubel accepts the AACTA Award for Best Costume Design.

The Final Quarter, a documentary about former AFL player Adam Goodes’ battle with racism, received the award for Best Editing in a Documentary. Lambs of God was a big winner on Monday, with seven awards for Best Direction in a Television Drama or Comedy, Best Cinematography in Television, Best Production Design in Television, Best Hair and Makeup, Best Costume Design in Television, Best Original Score in Television and Best Sound in Television. Held at The Star in Sydney, 32 awards were presented recognising screen craft and technical achievement across the industry. On Wednesday night stars will walk the red carpet at the same location, before the final gongs are presented at the 2019 AACTA Awards.

