2019 AACTA Awards: The Nightingale Wins Best Film

Colonisation thriller The Nightingale has taken home the gong for Best Film at the AACTA Awards at a ceremony in Sydney on Wednesday. The film was nominated for a whopping 12 awards, and went home with six trophies. “The stories that have to be hold, will get made, if you have the passion and commitment,” producer Kristina Ceyton said at the ceremony.

Brendon Thorne via Getty Images Cast and crew of The Nightingale at the 2019 AACTA Awards.

The Nightingale is the story of Irish convict Clare, played by Aisling Franciosi who won the award for Best Actress. Set in 1820s wild Tasmania, Clare wants nothing more than to receive her emancipation papers from her master Lieutenant Hawkins (Sam Claflin) so she can enjoy freedom with her husband and baby. But Hawkins and his English soldiers commit an unthinkable crime against Clare.

Clare forms an unlikely friendship with Aboriginal tracker Billy (Baykali Ganambarr) and together they overcome grief and horrendous brutalities inflicted by colonisers. Ganambarr told HuffPost ahead of the awards that it is about time Australia’s history was told properly. “The Nightingale shows the true history and depiction, it’s only scratching the surface there’s more to it,” he said. “I love how Jennifer (Kent) wrote the script she’s definitely not sugar coating it. It’s brutally honest and it’s letting the world know this happened to our people and we’re still here in our country.” Magnolia Maymuru received the AACTA Award for Best Supporting Actress for her debut performance in The Nightingale and Nikki Barrett won for Best Casting. Director Kent won two gongs for Best Direction and Best Screen play.

Brent Lewin via Getty Images Deborah Mailman accepts the AACTA Award for Best Lead Actress In A Television Drama.

Brendon Thorne via Getty Images Stan Grant accepts the AACTA Award for Best Documentary.

Rocket K via Getty Images Cast and crew of Lambs of God pose with the AACTA Award for Best Telefeature or Mini Series.

Film Awards BEST FILM PRESENTED BY FOXTEL

Hotel Mumbai

Judy & Punch

The King

WINNER: The Nightingale

Ride Like a Girl

Top End Wedding BEST INDIE FILM PRESENTED BY EVENT CINEMAS

Acute Misfortune

Book Week

WINNER: Buoyancy

Emu Runner

Sequin in a Blue Room BEST DIRECTION

Anthony Maras Hotel Mumbai

Mirrah Foulkes Judy & Punch

David Michod The King

WINNER: Jennifer Kent The Nightingale BEST LEAD ACTOR

Timothee Chalamet The King

Baykali Ganambarr The Nightingale

WINNER: Damon Herriman Judy & Punch

Dev Patel Hotel Mumbai

Hugo Weaving Hearts and Bones BEST LEAD ACTRESS

Nazanin Boniadi Hotel Mumbai

WINNER: Aisling Franciosi The Nightingale

Teresa Palmer Ride Like a Girl

Miranda Tapsell Top End Wedding

Mia Wasikowska Judy & Punch BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

WINNER: Joel Edgerton The King

Damon Herriman The Nightingale

Andrew Luri Hearts And Bones

Ben Mendelsohn The King

Michael Sheasby The Nightingale BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Tilda Cobham-Hervey Hotel Mumbai

WINNER: Magnolia Maymuru The Nightingale

Hilary Swank I Am Mother

Bolude Watson Hearts And Bones

Ursula Yovich Top End Wedding BEST DOCUMENTARY

WINNER: The Australian Dream

The Eulogy

The Final Quarter

In My Blood It Runs

Mystify: Michael Hutchence BEST SCREENPLAY

Hotel Mumbai John Collee, Anthony Maras

Judy & Punch Mirrah Foulkes

The King David Michôd, Joel Edgerton

WINNER: The Nightingale Jennifer Kent BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Danger Close: The Battle Of Long Tan Ben Nott

Hotel Mumbai Nick Remy Matthews

WINNER: The King Adam Arkapaw

The Nightingale Radek Ladczuk BEST EDITING

WINNER: Hotel Mumbai Peter Mcnulty, Anthony Maras

Judy & Punch Dany Cooper

The King Peter Sciberras

The Nightingale Simon Njoo BEST SOUND

WINNER: Danger Close: The Battle Of Long Tan Liam Egan

Hotel Mumbai Sam Petty, Pete Smith, Nakul Kamte, James Currie, Peter Ristic

The King Robert Mackenzie, Sam Petty, Gareth John, Leah Katz, Mario Vaccaro, Tara Webb

The Nightingale Robert Mackenzie, Dean Ryan, Leah Katz, Pete Smith BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Danger Close: The Battle Of Long Tan Caitlin Yeo

Hotel Mumbai Volker Bertelmann (aka Hauschka)

WINNER: Judy & Punch François Tétaz

Ride Like A Girl David Hirschfelder BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Hotel Mumbai Steven Jones-Evans

Judy & Punch Jo Ford

WINNER: The King Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton

The Nightingale Alex Holmes BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Hotel Mumbai Anna Borghesi

Judy & Punch Edie Kurzer

WINNER: The King Jane Petrie

The Nightingale Margot Wilson BEST ASIAN FILM

Andhadhun

Gully Boy

Hello, Love, Goodbye

Ne Zha

WINNER: Parasite

Shadow

Super Deluxe

The Wandering Earth

We Are Little Zombies

Brendon Thorne via Getty Images Jim Everett accepts the AACTA Award for Best Direction.

Rocket K via Getty Images Sarah Scheller and Alison Bell pose with the AACTA Awards for Performance in a Television Comedy and Best Comedy Program.

Brendon Thorne via Getty Images Sam Neill accepts the Longford Lyell Award.