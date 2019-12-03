After a dramatic few weeks The Amazing Race Australia journey is about to come an end, with three solid teams set to battle it out in Tuesday night’s grand final. Jasmin & Jerome, Tim & Rod, and Viv & Joey will be competing for the chance to win $250,000 prize money when the reality series concludes its adventure in the Northern Territory. The show’s finale was filmed in advance at Nitmiluk Gorge in Nitmiluk National Park, and for couple Jasmin Onus and Jerome Cubillo, finishing their journey in the state they’re from made the experience more special.

Channel Ten Amazing Race Australia grand finalists Jasmin Onus and Jerome Cubillo.

“We were so proud the finale was in the Territory at beautiful Nitmiluk Gorge because we love living in the Territory and this is our sunny backyard,” Jasmin told NT News. “You never see NT mob on TV ever, especially in competitions so to be able to represent the Territory, Darwin and indigenous people in a positive way was part of our motivation (to compete),” she added.

Melbourne-based siblings Viv and Joey Dinh, and NSW newlyweds Tim Sattler and Rod Jones will be bringing their A-game for the final stage of the competition that began in South Korea.

Channel Ten Melbourne-based siblings Viv and Joey Dinh are in the Amazing Race Australia grand final.

On Monday night frontrunners Tom and Tyler were eliminated from the show after the other teams devised a plan to oust them. “We were absolutely shattered,” the boys told news.com.au after their shock exit. “The way we went out hurt us a lot – we built up some great friendships while travelling with these people, and to have other teams lie to us … it didn’t need to happen.”

Channel Ten The Amazing Race Australia grand final contestants, NSW newlyweds Tim Sattler and Rod Jones.