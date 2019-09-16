Multiple Democratic presidential contenders and former U.S. attorneys are calling for a new investigation into Brett Kavanaugh and the past FBI probe into his behaviour as another accusation of sexual misconduct against the Supreme Court associate justice surfaced in the US on Saturday.

Classmate Max Stier told two New York Times reporters that he saw Kavanaugh with his pants down at a drunken Yale University party where friends pushed Kavanaugh’s penis into the hands of a female student. The report was similar to an allegation lodged against Kavanaugh last year by former classmate Deborah Ramirez. Stier informed senators and the FBI of the incident during Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings, but it was never investigated, according to the Times.

At the time, Christine Blasey Ford publicly accused Kavanaugh of pinning her to a bed and trying to take off her clothes at a high school party, and she testified before senators at the hearings.

Following the Times’ story, Democratic presidential contender Julián Castro called for Kavanaugh’s impeachment, tweeting Saturday: “It’s more clear than ever that Brett Kavanaugh lied under oath.” He called Kavanaugh’s ascendence a “shame to the Supreme Court.”