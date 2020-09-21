Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.
It was arguably Australia’s strongest line-up for Emmy Awards glory ever.
Nine Aussie nominees went after eleven of the night’s golden statues, with local legacy stars Hugh Jackman, Cate Blanchett and Toni Collette all in the running for trophies at the 72nd annual Emmy Awards on Monday.
But our Aussie favourites weren’t so lucky.
Blanchett’s performance as Phyllis Schlafly in ‘Mrs America’ lost to Regina King for her role in ‘Watchmen’ in the category of Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie.
The Hulk beat Wolverine when Mark Ruffalo won the Best Actor in a Limited Series Award for his performance in ‘I Know This Much Is True’.
Check out Jackman’s gracious reaction to Ruffalo’s win here.
Toni Collette lost to Uzo Aduba, who picked up the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie for ‘Mrs America.’
While ‘Succession’s’ Sarah Snook was a favourite in perhaps the toughest category: Supporting Actress in a Drama, she was pipped by ‘Ozark’s’ Julia Garner. The satire of the Murdoch dynasty did not end up empty handed, ‘Succession’ picked up the gong for Most Outstanding Drama Series. As the cast accepted their award from a hotel suite the phone rang during their speech - it was room service of course.
This year’s Emmys like no other
But the 2020 Emmys was an evening that not only celebrated the TV series that got us through this wretched year, but also championed diversity, inclusivity and originality. Yes, we were secretly wishing for technical chaos — there were 130-plus remote cameras feeding live into the Staples Center — but this year’s show cleverly provided viewers with unforeseen sights as nominees joined in from their living rooms, rooftops, yards and intimate cast parties amid the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing guidelines.
Deemed “The Pand-Emmys” by host Jimmy Kimmel, this year’s Emmys were like no other. Ditching the red carpet, it kicked off with the ever-present opening monologue, except instead of performing in front of a live audience, old footage of A-list crowds was interspersed with Jimmy’s dad jokes.
Although the recycled laugh shots were oddly unacknowledged for the first few minutes, Kimmel eventually alerted clueless viewers at home: “Of course we don’t have an audience. This isn’t a MAGA [Make America Great Again] rally, it’s the Emmys.”
Then there was the joke that totally fell flat on Twitter. After Kimmel lost his Emmy to Englishman John Oliver, he joked he was going to dob his rival in to immigration. It was only a few days ago that a whistleblower alleged high numbers of hysterectomies had been performed on Spanish-speaking women at a US immigration detention centre.
Jason Bateman showed up in person, followed by Jennifer Aniston, who almost set the stage on fire during a sanitising bit gone wrong.
It was 2020 in a nutshell.
‘Schitt’s Creek’ basically won everything and the speeches were heartfelt, sometimes political and enlightening with winners urging viewers to vote in the upcoming US election (now less than 45 day away) and fight for a loving and compassionate America.
Celebrities were vulnerable, steadfast and authentic either sitting the couch at home, giggling along with their families, pashing their partners, or wrangling their pets into the camera frame. Delightful.
Here is the full list of winners:
Outstanding Drama Series
“Better Call Saul”
“The Crown”
“The Handmaid’s Tale”
“Killing Eve”
“The Mandalorian”
“Ozark”
“Stranger Things”
WINNER: “Succession”
Outstanding Comedy Series
“Curb Your Enthusiasm”
“Dead to Me”
“The Good Place”
“Insecure”
“The Kominsky Method”
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
WINNER: “Schitt’s Creek”
“What We Do in the Shadows”
Outstanding Limited Series
“Little Fires Everywhere”
“Mrs. America”
WINNER: “Watchmen”
“Unorthodox”
“Unbelievable”
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”
Olivia Colman, “The Crown”
Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”
Laura Linney, “Ozark”
Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”
WINNER: Zendaya, “Euphoria”
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, “Ozark”
Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”
Steve Carell, “The Morning Show”
Brian Cox, “Succession”
Billy Porter, “Pose”
WINNER: Jeremy Strong, “Succession”
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”
Don Cheadle, “Black Monday”
Ted Danson, “The Good Place”
Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”
WINNER: Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”
Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, “Dead To Me”
Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Issa Rae, “Insecure”
Linda Cardellini, “Dead To Me”
Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish”
WINNER: Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
WINNER: Regina King, “Watchmen”
Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America”
Shira Haas, “Unorthodox”
Octavia Spencer, “Self-Made”
Kerry Washington, “Little Fires Everywhere”
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Hugh Jackman, “Bad Education”
Jeremy Irons, “Watchmen”
Paul Mescal, “Normal People”
Jeremy Pope, “Hollywood”
WINNER: Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True”
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies”
Meryl Streep, “Big Little Lies”
Fiona Shaw, “Killing Eve”
WINNER: Julia Garner, “Ozark”
Sarah Snook, “Succession”
Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”
Thandie Newton, “Westworld”
Samira Wiley, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Giancarlo Esposito, “Better Call Saul”
Nicholas Braun, “Succession”
Kieran Culkin, “Succession”
Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”
WINNER: Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”
Mark Duplass, “The Morning Show”
Bradley Whitford, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Jeffrey Wright, “Westworld”
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Betty Gilpin, “GLOW”
Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”
WINNER: Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek”
Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Marin Hinkle, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
D’Arcy Carden, “The Good Place”
Yvonne Orji, “Insecure”
Cecily Strong, “Saturday Night Live”
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Andre Braugher, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”
Mahershala Ali, “Ramy”
Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live”
WINNER: Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”
William Jackson Harper, “The Good Place”
Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”
Sterling K. Brown, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Holland Taylor, “Hollywood”
WINNER: Uzo Aduba, “Mrs. America”
Margo Martindale, “Mrs. America”
Tracey Ullman, “Mrs. America”
Jean Smart, “Watchmen”
Toni Collette, “Unbelievable”
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Dylan McDermott, “Hollywood”
Jim Parsons, “Hollywood”
Tituss Burgess, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend”
WINNER: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, “Watchmen”
Louis Gossett Jr., “Watchmen”
Jovan Adepo, “Watchmen”
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Benjamin Caron, “The Crown” (“Aberfan”)
Jessica Hobbs, “The Crown” (“Cri de Coeur”)
Mimi Leder, “The Morning Show” (“The Interview”)
Lesli Linka Glatter, “Homeland” (“Prisoners of War”)
Mark Mylod, “Succession” (“This Is Not for Tears”)
WINNER: Andrij Parekh, “Succession” (“Hunting”)
Alik Sakharov, “Ozark” (“Fire Pink”)
Ben Semanoff, “Ozark” (“Su Casa Es Mi Casa”)
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
James Burrows, “Will & Grace” (“We Love Lucy”)
WINNER: Andrew Cividino and Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek” (“Happy Ending”)
Gail Mancuso, “Modern Family” (“Finale Part 2”)
Daniel Palladino, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (“Marvelous Radio”)
Matt Shakman, “The Great” (“The Great”)
Amy Sherman-Palladino, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (“It’s Comedy or Cabbage”)
Ramy Youssef, “Ramy” (“Miakhalifa.mov”)
Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series or Movie
Lenny Abrahamson, “Normal People” (“Episode 5”)
Steph Green, “Watchmen” “Little Fear of Lightning”)
Nicole Kassell, “Watchmen” (“It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice”)
WINNER: Maria Schrader, “Unorthodox”
Lynn Shelton, “Little Fires Everywhere” (“Find a Way”)
Stephen Williams, “Watchmen” (“This Extraordinary Being”)
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
WINNER: Jesse Armstrong, “Succession” (“This Is Not for Tears”)
Miki Johnson, “Ozark” (“Fire Pink”)
Peter Morgan, “The Crown” (“Aberfan”)
Chris Mundy, “Ozark” (“All In”)
Thomas Schnauz, “Better Call Saul” (“Bad Choice Road”)
John Shiban, “Ozark” (“Boss Fight”)
Gordon Smith, “Better Call Saul” (“Bagman”)
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
WINNER: Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek” (“Happy Ending”)
Sam Johnson and Chris Marcil, “What We Do in the Shadows” (“Collaboration”)
Tony McNamara, “The Great” (“The Great”)
Stefani Robinson, “What We Do in the Shadows” (“On the Run”)
Michael Schur, “The Good Place” (“Whenever You’re Ready”)
Paul Simms, “What We Do in the Shadows” (“Ghosts”)
David West Read, “Schitt’s Creek” (“The Presidential Suite”)
Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Drama Special
Tanya Barfield, “Mrs. America” (“Shirley”)
Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon and Ayelet Waldman, “Unbelievable” (“Episode 1”)
WINNER: Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson, “Watchmen” (“This Extraordinary Being”)
Sally Rooney and Alice Birch, “Normal People” (“Episode 3”)
Anna Winger, “Unorthodox” (“Part 1”)
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
“Daily Show with Trevor Noah”
“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”
“Jimmy Kimmel Live”
WINNER: “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”
“Late Show with Stephen Colbert”
Outstanding Competition Program
“The Masked Singer”
“Nailed It”
WINNER: “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
“Top Chef”
“The Voice”
Leigh Blickley contributed to this article.