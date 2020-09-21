Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

Getty Emmys 2020: Toni Collette, Hugh Jackman, Cate Blanchett and Sarah Snook (from L-R) were all in the running for trophies at the 72nd annual Emmy Awards but lost out.

It was arguably Australia’s strongest line-up for Emmy Awards glory ever.

Nine Aussie nominees went after eleven of the night’s golden statues, with local legacy stars Hugh Jackman, Cate Blanchett and Toni Collette all in the running for trophies at the 72nd annual Emmy Awards on Monday.

But our Aussie favourites weren’t so lucky.

Blanchett’s performance as Phyllis Schlafly in ‘Mrs America’ lost to Regina King for her role in ‘Watchmen’ in the category of Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie.

The Hulk beat Wolverine when Mark Ruffalo won the Best Actor in a Limited Series Award for his performance in ‘I Know This Much Is True’.

Check out Jackman’s gracious reaction to Ruffalo’s win here.

Toni Collette lost to Uzo Aduba, who picked up the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie for ‘Mrs America.’

While ‘Succession’s’ Sarah Snook was a favourite in perhaps the toughest category: Supporting Actress in a Drama, she was pipped by ‘Ozark’s’ Julia Garner. The satire of the Murdoch dynasty did not end up empty handed, ‘Succession’ picked up the gong for Most Outstanding Drama Series. As the cast accepted their award from a hotel suite the phone rang during their speech - it was room service of course.