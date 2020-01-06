With the holidays behind us, it’s time to focus on the truly most important season ― awards season.
The Golden Globes kicked off the festivities on Sunday, just days into 2020. The vegan celebration of all things film and television brought out all the biggest celebs in their Sunday evening best.
And while everyone is waiting with bated breath to see if Jennifer Lopez will take home an award for “Hustlers;” which non-female director will win; and what exactly Ricky Gervais will say to get himself into trouble, we’re most excited to see what they’re wearing while it happens — despite the jarring truth that Timothée Chalamet isn’t wearing a sequined harness this time.
Check out the red carpet looks worth seeing as the stars arrive, below.
Billy Porter in Alex Vinash and Jimmy ChooTodd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images
Jennifer AnistonVALERIE MACON via Getty Images
Phoebe Waller-BridgeFrazer Harrison via Getty Images
Gwyneth PaltrowTodd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images
Helen MirrenFrazer Harrison via Getty Images
Kerry WashingtonTodd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images
Margot RobbieJon Kopaloff via Getty Images
Rachel BrosnahanJon Kopaloff via Getty Images
Andrew ScottVALERIE MACON via Getty Images
Zoey DeutchSteve Granitz via Getty Images
Kate McKinnonSteve Granitz via Getty Images
Greta Gerwig and Noah BaumbachSteve Granitz via Getty Images
Rose Leslie and Kit HaringtonFrazer Harrison via Getty Images
Christina Applegate in Pamella RolandFrazer Harrison via Getty Images
Olivia ColmanFrazer Harrison via Getty Images
Cynthia ErivoJon Kopaloff via Getty Images
Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneresJon Kopaloff via Getty Images
Kaitlyn DeverTodd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images
Joe Manganiello and Sofía VergaraTodd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images
Lucy BoyntonJon Kopaloff via Getty Images
Joey King in Iris van HerpenVALERIE MACON via Getty Images
Dakota FanningVALERIE MACON via Getty Images
Tiffany HaddishTodd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images
Ana de Armas in Ralph & RussoJordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Kirsten Dunst in RodarteVALERIE MACON via Getty Images
Nicholas BraunJon Kopaloff via Getty Images
Lee Jeong-eun, Cho Yeo-jeong, and Song Kang-hoFrazer Harrison via Getty Images
Brad Goreski in Dsquared2Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Karamo BrownJon Kopaloff via Getty Images
Joe AlwynFrazer Harrison via Getty Images
Natalie Morales in Nour FathallahJon Kopaloff via Getty Images
Giuliana RancicFrazer Harrison via Getty Images
Zhao ShuzhenFrazer Harrison via Getty Images
Jeannie MaiFrazer Harrison via Getty Images
Ryan SeacrestFrazer Harrison via Getty Images
Kristin CavallariSteve Granitz via Getty Images
Lorene ScafariaDaniele Venturelli via Getty Images
Paris and Dylan BrosnanVALERIE MACON via Getty Images
77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - ArrivalsJon Kopaloff via Getty Images
77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - ArrivalsSteve Granitz via Getty Images
77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - ArrivalsFrazer Harrison via Getty Images