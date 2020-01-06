ENTERTAINMENT
06/01/2020 12:00 PM AEDT | Updated 4 hours ago

2020 Golden Globe Awards: All The Red Carpet Looks You Need To See

It's the most wonderful time of the year.

With the holidays behind us, it’s time to focus on the truly most important season ― awards season. 

The Golden Globes kicked off the festivities on Sunday, just days into 2020. The vegan celebration of all things film and television brought out all the biggest celebs in their Sunday evening best. 

Related...

And while everyone is waiting with bated breath to see if Jennifer Lopez will take home an award for “Hustlers;” which non-female director will win; and what exactly Ricky Gervais will say to get himself into trouble, we’re most excited to see what they’re wearing while it happens — despite the jarring truth that Timothée Chalamet isn’t wearing a sequined harness this time.

Check out the red carpet looks worth seeing as the stars arrive, below.

  • Billy Porter in Alex Vinash and Jimmy Choo
    Billy Porter in Alex Vinash and Jimmy Choo
    Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images
    Billy Porter at the 77th annual Golden Globes in Beverly Hills, California on Jan. 5.
  • Jennifer Aniston
    Jennifer Aniston
    VALERIE MACON via Getty Images
    Jennifer Aniston at the Golden Globes. 
  • Phoebe Waller-Bridge
    Phoebe Waller-Bridge
    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
    Phoebe Waller-Bridge  at the Golden Globes. 
  • Gwyneth Paltrow
    Gwyneth Paltrow
    Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images
    Gwyneth Paltrow at the Golden Globes. 
  • Helen Mirren
    Helen Mirren
    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
    Helen Mirren at the Golden Globes.
  • Kerry Washington
    Kerry Washington
    Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images
    Kerry Washington at the Golden Globes. 
  • Margot Robbie
    Margot Robbie
    Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
    Margot Robbie at the Golden Globes. 
  • Rachel Brosnahan
    Rachel Brosnahan
    Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
    Rachel Brosnahan at the Golden Globes. 
  • Andrew Scott
    Andrew Scott
    VALERIE MACON via Getty Images
    Andrew Scott at the Golden Globes. 
  • Zoey Deutch
    Zoey Deutch
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
    Zoey Deutch at the Golden Globes. 
  • Kate McKinnon
    Kate McKinnon
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
    Kate McKinnon at the Golden Globes. 
  • Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach
    Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
    Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach at the Golden Globes. 
  • Rose Leslie and Kit Harington
    Rose Leslie and Kit Harington
    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
    Rose Leslie and Kit Harington at the Golden Globes. 
  • Christina Applegate in Pamella Roland
    Christina Applegate in Pamella Roland
    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
    Christina Applegate at the Golden Globes.
  • Olivia Colman
    Olivia Colman
    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
    Olivia Colman at the Golden Globes. 
  • Cynthia Erivo
    Cynthia Erivo
    Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
    Cynthia Erivo at the Golden Globes. 
  • Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres
    Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres
    Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
    Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres at the Golden Globes. 
  • Kaitlyn Dever
    Kaitlyn Dever
    Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images
    Kaitlyn Dever at the Golden Globes.
  • Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara
    Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara
    Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images
    Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara  at the Golden Globes.
  • Lucy Boynton
    Lucy Boynton
    Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
    Lucy Boynton at the Golden Globes.
  • Joey King in Iris van Herpen
    Joey King in Iris van Herpen
    VALERIE MACON via Getty Images
    Joey King at the Golden Globes. 
  • Dakota Fanning
    Dakota Fanning
    VALERIE MACON via Getty Images
    Dakota Fanning at the Golden Globes. 
  • Tiffany Haddish
    Tiffany Haddish
    Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images
    Tiffany Haddish at the Golden Globes. 
  • Ana de Armas in Ralph & Russo
    Ana de Armas in Ralph & Russo
    Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
    Ana de Armas at the Golden Globes. 
  • Kirsten Dunst in Rodarte
    Kirsten Dunst in Rodarte
    VALERIE MACON via Getty Images
    Kirsten Dunst at the Golden Globes.
  • Nicholas Braun
    Nicholas Braun
    Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
    Nicholas Braun at the Golden Globes.
  • Lee Jeong-eun, Cho Yeo-jeong, and Song Kang-ho
    Lee Jeong-eun, Cho Yeo-jeong, and Song Kang-ho
    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
    Lee Jeong-eun, Cho Yeo-jeong, and Song Kang-ho  at the Golden Globes.
  • Brad Goreski in Dsquared2
    Brad Goreski in Dsquared2
    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
    Brad Goreski at the Golden Globes. 
  • Karamo Brown
    Karamo Brown
    Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
    Karamo Brown at the Golden Globes.
  • Joe Alwyn
    Joe Alwyn
    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
    Joe Alwyn at the Golden Globes. 
  • Natalie Morales in Nour Fathallah
    Natalie Morales in Nour Fathallah
    Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
    Natalie Morales at the Golden Globes. 
  • Giuliana Rancic
    Giuliana Rancic
    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
    Giuliana Rancic at the Golden Globes. 
  • Zhao Shuzhen
    Zhao Shuzhen
    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
    Zhao Shuzhen at the Golden Globes.
  • Jeannie Mai
    Jeannie Mai
    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
    Jeannie Mai at the Golden Globes. 
  • Ryan Seacrest
    Ryan Seacrest
    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
    Ryan Seacrest at the Golden Globes.
  • Kristin Cavallari
    Kristin Cavallari
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
    Kristin Cavallari at the Golden Globes.
  • Lorene Scafaria
    Lorene Scafaria
    Daniele Venturelli via Getty Images
    "Hustlers" director Lorene Scafaria at the Golden Globes. 
  • Paris and Dylan Brosnan
    Paris and Dylan Brosnan
    VALERIE MACON via Getty Images
    Golden Globes ambassadors Paris and Dylan Brosnan at the Golden Globes. 
  • 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
    77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
    Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
    BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Priyanka Chopra Jonas attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
  • 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
    77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
    BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Jennifer Lopez attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
  • 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
    77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
    BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Scarlett Johansson attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Also on HuffPost
MORE: celebrities entertainment red carpet Style & Beauty golden globe awards Film awards seasons red carpet style