After a very eventful season of ‘I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!’, Abbie Chatfield has been announced as the winner. Abbie defeated Grant Denyer who placed second, Jess Eva who came third, and Toni Pearen and Colin Fassnidge who finished in fourth and fifth place respectively. On Sunday night the cast reunited for the live grand final announcement, a few months after they had pre-filmed the show.

When asked by hosts Julia Morris and Dr Chris Brown what she learnt most about herself during her time in the jungle, Abbie said: “Honestly, that I have more to learn. “Everyone that was in the camp is such an amazing person. I’ve learned I have so much more to learn and grow. I love you all so much, you made me a better person.”

Channel 10 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' grand finalists Abbie Chatfield and Grant Denyer

Meanwhile Grant said he didn’t realise how emotional filming was going to be before he went into the jungle. “I thought it was just a TV show,” he admitted about his impression of ‘I’m A Celeb’ before the experience. “It turns out it’s so much more. I don’t know what it was about being in the jungle and why – stuff was coming out.” The TV host said he’s “embarrassed about some of the crying” on the show and that he “did a fair bit of healing in there”.

Channel 10 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' grand finalists Abbie Chatfield and Grant Denyer

‘I’m a Celeb’ premiered earlier this month with 10 famous faces: Abbie Chatfield, Ash Williams, Grant Denyer, Jack Vidgen, Jess Eva, Mel Buttle, Paulini Curuenavuli, Toni Pearen and Travis Varcoe. Since then, Robert ‘Dipper’ DiPierdomenico, Pettifleur Berenger, Colin Fassnidge and Alli Simpson, and ‘Gogglebox’ stars Adam Densten and Symon Lovett then joined later on as campmates.

Channel 10 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' finalists L to R: Ash Williams, Jess Eva, Toni Pearen, Abbie Chatfield, Colin Fassnidge, Grant Denyer and Travis Varcoe