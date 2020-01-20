'Parasite' Makes History As First Foreign Film To Win SAG Award For Best Ensemble

The cast of “Parasite” made history at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards by becoming the first foreign-language film to win for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. On Sunday, the critically acclaimed film directed by Bong Joon Ho that’s been dominating this award season won the sole award it was nominated for.

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images Tthe cast of "Parasite" accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture during the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday.

“Although the title is ‘Parasite,’ I think the story is about coexistence and how we can all live together,” said actor Song Kang Ho in the group’s acceptance speech before quipping: “But to be honored with the best ensemble award, it occurs to me that we haven’t created such a bad movie.” He also thanked the actors around him and expressed how much the honor meant to him.

.@ParasiteMovie becomes the first foreign language film to take home the Actor® for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture #sagawardspic.twitter.com/QAVDbNUu0O — TNT Drama (@tntdrama) January 20, 2020

“Parasite” has gained momentum and made history since it won the Palme d’Or at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, becoming the first South Korean film to do so. The film was nominated for three Golden Globes this year and became the first Korean film to win its Best Foreign Language Film award. Since then, the film has nabbed six nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards, including for best director and best picture.

It’s clear that both those inside and out of Hollywood love the film. Twitter chatter has not stopped, and the cast received a standing ovation at the SAG Awards earlier in the night, before their win was announced. When actors Song Kang-ho, Park So-dam, Choi Woo-shik, Lee Jung-eun and Lee Sun-kyun took the stage to talk about the film, the audience erupted in applause.

The cast of "Parasite" just received a standing ovation when they took the stage at the #SAGAwards.



(and Bong Joon Ho filmed it!) pic.twitter.com/RVgeXhBW6h — Jenna Amatulli (@ohheyjenna) January 20, 2020