2020 SAG Awards Red Carpet: See All The Best Looks

It’s time for the actors to celebrate actors ― and the rest of us to judge their looks on the red (or should we say silver?) carpet. The 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards dripped in diamonds and glamour, as the film and television stars arrived ahead of the 26th annual ceremony at Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on Sunday.

Last year, Lady Gaga blessed us all in an angelic Dior gown, the women of “Black Panther” cast came to stun per usual, Emily Blunt got everybody talking with her “vagina dress” and the “Crazy Rich Asians” crew, including stars Gemma Chan and Constance Wu, shut down the carpet in style. So expect some major fashion moments this time around with familiar faces like Charlize Theron, Jennifer Lopez, Scarlett Johansson, Cynthia Erivo, Jennifer Aniston and more sure to cause all sorts of conversation. Check out all the looks you need to see from the red carpet below. Lupita Nyong’o

FREDERIC J. BROWN via Getty Images

Jennifer Garner

Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images

Danai Gurira

Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images

Sophie Turner

Rich Fury via Getty Images LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Sophie Turner attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Winona Ryder

FREDERIC J. BROWN via Getty Images

Glenn Close

FREDERIC J. BROWN via Getty Images

Patricia Arquette

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX via Getty Images

Andrew Scott

Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX via Getty Images

Dakota Fanning

FREDERIC J. BROWN via Getty Images

Christina Applegate

John Shearer via Getty Images

Helena Bonham Carter

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Logan Browning

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Noah Schnapp

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Kathryn Newton

FREDERIC J. BROWN via Getty Images

Kaitlyn Dever

FREDERIC J. BROWN via Getty Images

Madeline Brewer

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX via Getty Images

Catherine O’Hara

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Catherine O'Hara arrives at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Nathalie Emmanuel

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Natalia Dyer

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX via Getty Images

Dacre Montgomery

Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images

Jane Seymour

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Merrin Dungey

FREDERIC J. BROWN via Getty Images