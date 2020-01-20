ENTERTAINMENT
Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas Are Bringing Ken And Barbie Vibes To SAG Awards

The "Game of Thrones" star and her singer husband walked hand-in-hand into the ceremony.

Barbie and Ken, you can retire now because Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have got it handled at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards

The couple arrived on the red carpet ahead of the 26th annual ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday night looking fantastic in decidedly not plastic garb.

The “Game of Thrones” star stunned in a strapless hot pink custom satin gown by Louis Vuitton with a high slit up the side. Turner’s blond tresses provided the perfect contrast for the belted number, which absolutely belongs in Barbie’s closet. 

John Shearer via Getty Images for People
Sophie Turner arrives for the Screen Actors Guild Awards at Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium on Sunday.

Jonas opted out of the red carpet and a more traditional take for the night’s festivities as Turner’s Ken. The “Sucker” singer looked as handsome as ever in a sleek black-and-white tux. 

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX via Getty Images
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas arrive for the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Since the HBO fantasy juggernaut received multiple nominations at the ceremony, including the top prize for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, Turner was also reunited with some of her co-stars.

She posed for photos with actors Alfie Allen and John Bradley before the ceremony kicked off. 

Kevork Djansezian via Getty Images
Sophie Turner, John Bradley, center, and Alfie Allen at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.
