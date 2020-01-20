SAG Awards 2020: The Complete Winners List

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX via Getty Images "Parasite" cast (L-R) Song Kang-ho, Cho Yeo-jeong, director Bong Joon-ho, Lee Jung-eun, Choi Woo-shik, and Lee Sun-kyun pose with the trophy for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture in the press room during the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on January 19, 2020.

Despite being shut out of the individual acting categories, South Korean director Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite” triumphed at the 26th annual ceremony on Sunday, taking home the night’s top prize and making history as the first foreign-language film to ever win Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

The entire award season is essentially all about celebrating actors, but there’s only one ceremony every year that’s voted on solely by the stars themselves: the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards .

The film beat out top contenders, including Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Martin Scorsese’s three-and-a-half-hour mafia saga “The Irishman” and Jay Roach’s Fox News drama ”Bombshell,” which were the most nominated projects heading into the evening, as well as Taika Waititi’s dark comedy “Jojo Rabbit.”

Since the SAGs are decided by active members of the SAG-AFTRA guild, a group that heavily overlaps with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences voting pool, it is a key bellwether of who will win at the Oscars.

And now it’s all but certain that “Joker” star Joaquin Phoenix and Renée Zellweger from “Judy” will walk away with some little gold men of their own in February after taking home the lead actor trophies at the ceremony. Laura Dern and Brad Pitt also picked prizes for their respective performances in “Marriage Story” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

Much to the disappointment of many fans, however, the ceremony didn’t redeem Jennifer Lopez, who delivered a career-best performance in “Hustlers,” and Lupita Nyong’o, nominated for a terrifying dual performance in “Us,” after they missed out on Oscar nods, which were announced last week.

Among television shows, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” starring Rachel Brosnahan, scored two of its four nominated awards ― Best Comedy Cast and an acting trophy for Tony Shalhoub. FX’s “Fosse/Verdon” also fared well, making dual winners out of its leads Michelle Williams and Sam Rockwell. The Olivia-Colman-fronted “The Crown,” however, reigned supreme as the Best Ensemble in a Drama Series.

Leonardo DiCaprio presented screen legend Robert De Niro, who was snubbed in the Best Actor category for his performance in “The Irishman,” with this year’s Life Achievement Award at the ceremony to recognize his accomplishments on and off screen over his 54-year career.

Check out the list of nominees and winners below.

Outstanding Cast in a Motion Picture

“Bombshell”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

WINNER: “Parasite”

“Once Upon A Time In Hollywood”

Outstanding Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

Lupita Nyong’o, “Us”

Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”

WINNER: Renee Zellweger, “Judy”

Outstanding Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture

Christian Bale, “Ford v Ferrari”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

Taron Egerton, “Rocketman”

WINNER: Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Outstanding Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

WINNER: Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

Jamie Foxx, “Just Mercy”

Outstanding Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

WINNER: Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”

Nicole Kidman, “Bombshell”

Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers”

Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

“Big Little Lies”

WINNER: “The Crown”

“Game of Thrones”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Stranger Things”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

“Barry”

“Fleabag”

“The Kominsky Method”

WINNER: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Schitt’s Creek”

Outstanding Female Actor in a Drama Series

WINNER: Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Olivia Colman, “The Crown

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Outstanding Male Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Steve Carell, “The Morning Show”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

David Harbour, “Stranger Things”

WINNER: Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”

Outstanding Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

WINNER: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”

Outstanding Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Andrew Scott, “Fleabag”

WINNER: Tony Shaloub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Patricia Arquette, “The Act”

Toni Collette, “Unbelievable”

Joey King, “The Act”

Emily Watson, “Chernobyl”

WINNER: Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon”

Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Jharrel Jerome, “When They See Us”

Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”

Mahershala Ali, “True Detective”

Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice”

WINNER: Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

WINNER: “Game of Thrones”

“GLOW”

“Stranger Things”

“The Walking Dead”

“Watchman”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

WINNER: “Avengers: Endgame”

“Ford v Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Joker”