2021 Golden Globes: Here Are All The Winners

With a whopping 42 nominations for its films and TV shows this year, the 78th annual Golden Globes should be called the “Netflix Awards.”

On Sunday night, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosted the show — from the Rainbow Room in New York City and the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California, respectively. The award show, which is ordinarily held in early January, was postponed until the end of February due to the coronavirus pandemic and held virtually.

Rife with technical glitches and quasi-awkward Zoom chats between nominees featured before some commercial breaks, the unconventional show honored the royals-centric show “The Crown,” which earned four wins out of the six categories it was nominated in.

Show highlights included Chloe Zhao making history as the first Asian woman to win the award for Best Director for “Nomadland,” Chadwick Boseman winning a posthumous Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama trophy for his work in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” and Jane Fonda’s impassioned speech on inclusion and diversity upon her acceptance of the Cecil B. DeMille award.

Outside of Netflix’s dominance, shows and films like “Borat Subsequent Moveifilm,” “Nomadland,” and “Soul” each took home some of the biggest awards of the night, while the heavily nominated film “Promising Young Woman” went home empty-handed.

Notable nomination snubs of the night included Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods,” Meryl Streep’s performance in “The Prom” and Michaela Coel’s “I May Destroy You.”