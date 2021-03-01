2021 Golden Globes: Here Are All The Winners

With a whopping 42 nominations for its films and TV shows this year, the 78th annual Golden Globes should be called the “Netflix Awards.”
On Sunday night, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosted the show — from the Rainbow Room in New York City and the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California, respectively. The award show, which is ordinarily held in early January, was postponed until the end of February due to the coronavirus pandemic and held virtually.
Rife with technical glitches and quasi-awkward Zoom chats between nominees featured before some commercial breaks, the unconventional show honored the royals-centric show “The Crown,” which earned four wins out of the six categories it was nominated in.
Show highlights included Chloe Zhao making history as the first Asian woman to win the award for Best Director for “Nomadland,” Chadwick Boseman winning a posthumous Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama trophy for his work in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” and Jane Fonda’s impassioned speech on inclusion and diversity upon her acceptance of the Cecil B. DeMille award.
Outside of Netflix’s dominance, shows and films like “Borat Subsequent Moveifilm,” “Nomadland,” and “Soul” each took home some of the biggest awards of the night, while the heavily nominated film “Promising Young Woman” went home empty-handed.
Notable nomination snubs of the night included Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods,” Meryl Streep’s performance in “The Prom” and Michaela Coel’s “I May Destroy You.”
Check out the full list of nominees and winners below.
Best Motion Picture — Drama
“The Father”
“Mank”
“Nomadland”
“Promising Young Woman”
“The Trial of the Chicago 7”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama
Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
Andra Day, “The United States Vs. Billie Holiday”
Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman”
Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”
Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama
Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”
Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”
Gary Oldman, “Mank”
Tahar Rahim, “The Mauritanian”
Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”
“Hamilton”
“Music”
“Palm Springs”
“The Prom”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”
Kate Hudson, “Music”
Michelle Pfeiffer, “French Exit”
Rosamund Pike, “I Care a Lot”
Anya Taylor-Joy, “Emma.”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Sacha Baron Cohen, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”
James Corden, “The Prom”
Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton”
Dev Patel, “The Personal History of David Copperfield”
Andy Samberg, “Palm Springs”
Best Motion Picture — Animated
“The Croods: A New Age”
“Onward”
“Over the Moon”
“Soul”
“Wolfwalkers”
Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language
“La Llorna”
“Another Round”
“The Life Ahead”
“Minari”
“Two of Us”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”
Olivia Coleman, “The Father”
Jodie Foster, “The Mauritanian”
Amanda Seyfried, “Mank”
Helena Zengel, “News of the World”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas the the Black Messiah”
Jared Leto, “The Little Things”
Bill Murray, “On the Rocks”
Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night in Miami...”
Best Director — Motion Picture
Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”
David Fincher, “Mank”
Regina King, “One Night in Miami...”
Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”
Best Screenplay — Motion Picture
Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”
Jack Fincher, “Mank”
Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller, “The Father”
Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”
Best Original Score — Motion Picture
Alexander Desplat, “The Midnight Sky”
Ludwig Göransson, “Tenet”
James Newton Howard, “News of the World”
Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, “Mank”
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste, “Soul”
Best Original Song — Motion Picture
“Fight for You,” H.E.R., Dernst Emile II, Tiara Thomas from “Judas and the Black Messiah”
“Hear My Voice,” Daniel Pemberton, Celeste Waite from “The Trial of the Chicago 7″
“Io Sì (Seen),” Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi from “The Life Ahead”
“Speak Now,” Leslie Odom, Jr., Sam Ashworth from “One Night in Miami...”
“Tigress & Tweed,” Raphael Saadiq, Andra Day from “The United States Vs. Billie Holiday”
Best Television Series — Drama
“The Crown”
“Lovecraft Country”
“The Mandalorian”
“Ozark”
“Ratched”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama
Olivia Coleman, “The Crown”
Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”
Emma Corrin, “The Crown”
Laura Linney, “Ozark”
Sarah Paulson, “Ratched”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama
Jason Bateman, “Ozark”
Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”
Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”
Al Pacino, “Hunters”
Matthew Rhys, “Perry Mason”
Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy
“Emily in Paris”
“The Flight Attendant”
“The Great”
“Schitt’s Creek”
“Ted Lasso”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Lily Collins, “Emily in Paris”
Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”
Elle Fanning, “The Great”
Jane Levy, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”
Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Don Cheadle, “Black Monday”
Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”
Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”
Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”
Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
“Normal People”
“The Queen’s Gambit”
“Small Axe”
“The Undoing”
“Unorthodox”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America”
Daisy Edgar-Jones, “Normal People”
Shira Haas, “Unorthodox”
Nicole Kidman, “The Undoing”
Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Bryan Cranston, “Your Honor”
Jeff Daniels, “The Comey Rule”
Hugh Grant, “The Undoing”
Ethan Hawke, “The Good Lord Bird”
Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much is True”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role
Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”
Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”
Julia Garner, “Ozark”
Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek”
Cynthia Nixon, “Ratched”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Supporting Role
John Boyega, “Small Axe”
Brendan Gleeson, “The Comey Rule”
Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”
Jim Parsons, “Hollywood”
Donald Sutherland, “The Undoing”
