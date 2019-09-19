23 Tweets That Sum Up The Difference Between Cat People And Dog People

The extrovert vs. introvert debate has nothing on cat people vs. dog people.

Your pet preference when it comes to cats and dogs could imply a lot about your personality. Research shows dog people tend to be outgoing, conscientious and rule-followers. Those who are cat lovers tend to be more quiet, sensitive and nonconformist.

Maybe you buy that or maybe you don’t. But whether your loyalty lies in one camp or the other, you’ll likely laugh at what Twitter has to say about it.

Below are a few pawesome tweets that perfectly explain the difference between cat people and dog people: