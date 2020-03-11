Scott Morrison Reveals $2.4 Billion Health Package To Combat Coronavirus

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced a $2.4 billion health package on Wednesday that proposes setting up fever clinics and offering cost-free facilities for people to consult doctors over video calls, as it combats the spread of the coronavirus.

Australia has been struggling to contain the disease, which is expected to take a significant economic toll, with the Treasury department warning the outbreak would cut at least half a percentage point from economic growth in the first quarter.

Australia has recorded 112 cases of the coronavirus as of Wednesday morning, while three people have died from the disease.

“Just under $1.2 billion of that will actually, we anticipate, be spent this financial year, particularly as the virus and its impacts ramp up in the months ahead,” Morrison told reporters in Canberra.