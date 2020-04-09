25 Baking Recipes For Self-Quarantine And Self-Care

The coronavirus is affecting many aspects of our everyday lives, but one area it shouldn’t impact is your home kitchen.
Researchers are still learning the specifics of how Covid-19 is transmitted, but we do know that the disease can spread through droplets that are released from the nose or mouth when someone coughs, sneezes or exhales ― as of now, there’s no evidence of Covid-19 transmission through food.
If you stock up on the right foods and the right amount of groceries, a self-quarantine doesn’t have to leave you hungry. In fact, if you’re healthy, it can be a chance to finally spend a few extra hours in the kitchen and master some baking recipes that you haven’t had the time to tackle. After all, now you’ve got plenty of time to binge-watch “The Great British Bakeoff” and find some inspiration.
Moreover, it’s been proved that baking can bring a host of psychological benefits, one of which is stress relief. The stress many of us are feeling right now is related to a host of mental and physical problems, and finding ways to cope with that stress is important for leading a healthy life. Baking can help with that.
Not sure what to make? Look in your pantry ― if you have flour, sugar, baking soda and baking powder, you’re on the right path. Your refrigerator should already be stocked with butter, eggs and milk, the fundamentals for so many baked goods.
Now just peruse the 25 most-liked baking recipes from HuffPost Taste’s Instagram account and bake away all your feelings. Take care!
25 Swirled Cinnamon Sugar Croissant LoafHalf Baked Harvest
24 Dark Chocolate Raspberry Coffee CakeSally's Baking Addiction
23 Cream Cheese-Filled Pumpkin BreadAverie Cooks
22 Cheesecake Stuffed Chocolate Chunk Banana Bread MuffinsHalf Baked Harvest
21 Caramel Apple Cheesecake BarsCompletely Delicious
20 Giant Strawberries ’n Cream Pop TartHalf Baked Harvest
19 Quadruple Chocolate Pudding CookiesAverie Cooks
18 Cream Cheese Swirled Pumpkin Bread With Salted Maple ButterHalf Baked Harvest
17 One-Bowl Chocolate Chunk Chai Banana MuffinsHalf Baked Harvest
16 Death By Chocolate No-Bake Cheesecake BarsAverie Cooks
15 Pumpkin Dream CakeHow Sweet Eats
14 Banana Pudding Bundt CakeOh Sweet Basil
13 Cinnamon Sugar Apple CakePinch Of Yum
12 Blender Lemon PiePinch Of Yum
11 Berry Crumble Picnic CakeMy Kitchen Little
10 Salted Honeycrisp FrittersHow Sweet Eats
9 Chocolate Covered Brown Butter Krispie TreatsHalf Baked Harvest
8 Peanut Butter Stuffed BrowniesHandle The Heat
7 The Best Banana CakeOh Sweet Basil
6 Salted Caramel Pretzel SnickerdoodlesHalf Baked Harvest
5 Strawberry Cake RollLove and Olive Oil
4 Overnight Cinnamon Roll Bread With Chai FrostingHalf Baked Harvest
3 Coconut Eton Mess Cake With Whipped Ricotta CreamHalf Baked Harvest
2 Lemon Coconut Naked Cake With Whipped Vanilla ButtercreamHalf Baked Harvest
1 Tres Leches Confetti CakeHow Sweet Eats