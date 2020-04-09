25 Baking Recipes For Self-Quarantine And Self-Care

The coronavirus is affecting many aspects of our everyday lives, but one area it shouldn’t impact is your home kitchen.

Researchers are still learning the specifics of how Covid-19 is transmitted, but we do know that the disease can spread through droplets that are released from the nose or mouth when someone coughs, sneezes or exhales ― as of now, there’s no evidence of Covid-19 transmission through food.

If you stock up on the right foods and the right amount of groceries, a self-quarantine doesn’t have to leave you hungry. In fact, if you’re healthy, it can be a chance to finally spend a few extra hours in the kitchen and master some baking recipes that you haven’t had the time to tackle. After all, now you’ve got plenty of time to binge-watch “The Great British Bakeoff” and find some inspiration.