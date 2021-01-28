2nd Officer Who Responded To US Capitol Insurrection Dies By Suicide, Chief Says

A second Washington law enforcement officer who responded to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the US Capitol has died by suicide, according to the Metropolitan Police Department’s acting chief.

Officer Jeffrey Smith, 35, killed himself on Jan. 15, acting Chief Robert J. Contee III told the House Appropriations Committee on Tuesday, The Washington Post first reported. He was a 12-year department veteran.

“The costs for this insurrection — both human and monetary — will be steep,” Contee said in his remarks to the committee.

Five people died during the course of the riot, including Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, 42, who was hit in the head with a fire extinguisher by members of the mob. His death is still being investigated and no arrests have been made in the case.

Capitol Police Officer Howard Liebengood, 51, died by suicide days after he responded to the riot.