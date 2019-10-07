2nd Whistleblower Comes Forward On Trump's Dealings With Ukraine: Attorneys

A second whistleblower who’s said to have firsthand knowledge of allegations of misconduct involving President Donald Trump and Ukraine has come forward to speak with the intelligence community’s inspector general, two attorneys representing the whistleblowers have said.

Attorney Mark Zaid told ABC News Sunday that this intelligence official, whom his firm is also now representing, is able to speak directly about the details cited in a first whistleblower’s complaint against Trump regarding his July 25 phone call with Ukraine’s president.

Fellow attorney Andrew Bakaj also confirmed the development on Twitter, adding that their D.C. firm represents “multiple whistleblowers” in connection to the complaint against Trump.