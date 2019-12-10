INSTAGRAM @ALLESSANDROKAUFFMANN Smoke from the volcanic eruption of Whakaari, also known as White Island, is pictured from a boat, New Zealand December 9, 2019 in this picture grab obtained from a social media video. INSTAGRAM @ALLESSANDROKAUFFMANN/via REUTERS

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Tuesday three Australians were feared to be among the confirmed fatalities after a volcano erupted off the coast of New Zealand’s North Island.

Morrison also confirmed 13 Australians are among the injured after the disaster on NZ’s White Island, also known as Whakaari Island.

“This is a very, very hard day for a lot of Australian families whose loved ones have been caught up in this terrible, terrible tragedy,” he said.

“I fear there is worse news to come.

“There are 11 Australians that are still unaccounted for.”

The PM said 24 Aussies were on a cruise close to the island when the volcano erupted 2.15pm local time on Monday. Of this group, 13 people have been taken to hospital and 11 are unaccounted for.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told reporters that aerial reconnaissance flights did not show any signs of life on the volcanic White Island after the eruption that spewed a plume of ash thousands of feet into the air.