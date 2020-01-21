Three horses died over the weekend at Santa Anita Park, a racetrack in southern California where dozens of horses have been injured and subsequently euthanized in recent years. Tikkun Olam, a 4-year-old gelding, was euthanized after colliding with another horse during a training exercise, the Los Angeles Times reported. The second horse apparently wasn’t injured. Harliss, a 6-year-old gelding, broke his ankle after running in a race on Friday. A day later, Uncontainable, a 5-year-old gelding, suffered the same injury. Both animals were euthanized. Santa Anita Park, located about 15 miles northeast of downtown Los Angeles in Arcadia, has come under intense scrutiny from government officials and animal rights activists for its high fatality rate. A total of 37 horses died at the racetrack in 2019.

ASSOCIATED PRESS This Nov. 2, 2019, file photo shows track workers treating Mongolian Groom after the Breeders' Cup Classic horse race at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, California.