At Least 300,000 People Have Now Died From COVID-19 Globally

At least 300,000 people globally have died of COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon, according to a database maintained by Johns Hopkins University.

Almost one-third of those fatalities have been reported in the United States, where nearly 85,000 people have died during the coronavirus pandemic. Overall, the US has the world’s 7th-highest death rate from the virus.

More than 4.4 million people globally have been sickened by the coronavirus as of Thursday. With 1.4 million confirmed cases, the US has, by far, the world’s highest number of infections. Russia and the UK have the second and third highest number of cases, with about 250,000 and 230,000 confirmed infections, respectively.