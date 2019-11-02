The 39 migrants found dead in the back of a lorry in Essex are believed to be Vietnamese nationals, according to Essex Police.

In a statement, the force’s assistant chief constable Tim Smith said: “At this time, we believe the victims are Vietnamese nationals, and we are in contact with the Vietnamese government.

“We are in direct contact with a number of families in Vietnam and the UK, and we believe we have identified families for some of the victims whose journey ended in tragedy on our shores.”

However, the identity of the victims will not yet be released to the public, he said.