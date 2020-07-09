Father And Sons Charged After Allegedly Selling ‘Miracle’ Bleach COVID-19 Cure

Four Florida men are facing federal charges for allegedly refusing a court order to stop selling a toxic bleach solution called “Miracle Mineral Solution,” or MMS, as a drinkable preventative, treatment and cure for COVID-19. Mark Grenon, 62, and his sons Jonathan Grenon, 34, Jordan Grenon, 26, and Joseph Grenon, 32, all of Bradenton, were charged Wednesday in Miami with conspiracy and criminal contempt in the manufacture and sale of a mixture that prosecutors said has been linked to illnesses and death. The Grenons’ company, the Genesis II Church of Health and Healing, was raided by multiple agencies executing search warrants on Wednesday, local station WWSB reported. The company brands itself as a church, but it said on its website that it is not religious. The name was instead selected to avoid government regulation, prosecutors said. Federal authorities also quoted Mark Grenon as saying that Genesis “has nothing to do with religion” and that the company’s name was a ploy to “legalize the use of MMS” and to avoid going to jail. A judge ordered that chemicals recovered in the raid, which were being used to produce the solution, be destroyed and that the suspects contact people who purchased it to offer them a refund, according to an order of permanent injunction filed against the family and company Tuesday.

tarasov_vl via Getty Images Genesis II Church of Health and Healing allegedly marketed “Miracle Mineral Solution” as a preventative, treatment and cure for COVID-19. The product was a combination of sodium chlorite and water, authorities said.