Four American Airlines flight attendants are facing money laundering charges after they were allegedly found carrying $33,000 ($22,671 USD) in cash into the US from a flight that departed from Chile.

Carlos Alberto Munoz-Moyano, 40, Maria Isabel Wilson Ossandon, 48, Maria Beatriz Pasten-Cuzmar, 55, and Miaria Delpilar Roman-Strick, 55, were arrested Tuesday at Miami International Airport, NBC Miami reported.

A Customs and Border Patrol agent was reportedly tipped off to the alleged money transfer during a routine customs check.