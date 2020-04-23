Eastern Freeway Crash: 4 Police Officers Killed In Melbourne ‘Very, Very Tragic Night’

A crash on one of Melbourne’s major freeways has killed four police officers.

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon after police pulled over a Porsche that was allegedly speeding on the Eastern Freeway.

Victoria Police Commissioner Graham Ashton confirmed two police stopped the Porsche in the emergency lane at 4:50pm and called for the back up of two more police officers after the driver returned a fluid test with “a positive result for some type of drug in the system.”

As the group of four questioned the driver of the Porsche, they were hit by an oncoming truck and killed at the scene. The driver of the Porsche left the scene, after allegedly taking photos, with police confirming he has promised to present to a Victorian police station on Thursday morning.

Commissioner Ashton said the truck driver is under police guard in hospital after having a medical episode at the scene of the accident which involved him “blacking out.”

“Ambulances attended obviously to attend to the situation. He has been convoyed for his health to the hospital and at the moment he is still in medical care and we are hoping to get to interview him some time today,” he said.

The Eastern Freeway was still closed for several kilometres on Thursday morning.