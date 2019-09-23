45 Travel Destinations For ‘Harry Potter’ Fans

The influence of “Harry Potter” cannot be overstated. The hit book series and film adaptations have inspired school decor, baby names and even travel destinations.
Indeed, many Potterheads have made pilgrimages to significant sites in the creation of the books and movies, as well as themed experiences inspired by the Wizarding World.
We’ve rounded up a collection of travel spots for “Harry Potter” fans. Keep scrolling for 45 magical destinations ― from fan attractions to filming locations to places where J.K. Rowling brought her beloved characters to life.
Scott Legato via Getty ImagesThe Wizarding World of Harry Potter is an obvious destination for "Harry Potter" fans. The theme park has locations in Orlando, Los Angeles and Japan, where visitors can feast on the treats mentioned in the books, enjoy fun rides, watch magical performances and more.
Gareth Cattermole via Getty ImagesFans in London can venture just outside the city to the Warner Bros. Studio Tour London — The Making of Harry Potter, in Leavesden. The experience offers a behind-the-scenes look at the movies, as well as signature treats like Butterbeer and Butterbeer ice cream. The general Warner Bros. Studio Tour in Hollywood also features a some "Harry Potter" items and experiences.
Peter Macdiarmid via Getty ImagesLondon King's Cross station features a special area for "Harry Potter" enthusiasts to take photos of themselves crossing the barrier at Platform 9 3/4. There is also a themed gift shop selling magical merch.
AFP Contributor via Getty ImagesJ.K. Rowling wrote the "Harry Potter" series in a number of locations, but perhaps the most famous is The Elephant House cafe in Edinburgh, Scotland.
MARTYN HAYHOW via Getty ImagesThe house at 12 Picket Post Close in the Martins Heron suburb of Bracknell, England, was the filming location for the Dursley residence at 4 Privet Drive.
Jeff Greenberg via Getty ImagesBuilt in the 11th century, Alnwick Castle is located in the English county of Northumberland and served as a filming location for Hogwarts in multiple "Harry Potter" films.
Apexphotos via Getty ImagesSeveral areas of Oxford University appear in the "Harry Potter" movies, including the Divinity School of the Bodleian Library, which became the Hogwarts infirmary. Another Bodleian Library location, Duke Humfrey's Library, served as the Hogwarts library.
Hanneke Luijting via Getty ImagesThe cloisters at Oxford's New College were another backdrop for "Harry Potter" movie moments, like the scene when Draco Malfoy is turned into a ferret.
Steve Parsons - PA Images via Getty ImagesThe dining hall at Christ Church at Oxford was the inspiration for the look of the Great Hall at Hogwarts.
Sam Mellish via Getty ImagesGraphic designers Eduardo Lima and Mira Mina worked on all eight "Harry Potter" films. Fans can check out their Wizarding World designs at House of MinaLima in London.
DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS via Getty ImagesThe two-part play, "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," is currently showing at the Palace Theatre in London, the Lyric Theatre in New York and the Princess Theatre in Melbourne.
Angelo Hornak via Getty ImagesDurham Cathedral in North East England was another Hogwarts filming location for the first two movies.
Science & Society Picture Library via Getty ImagesNicknamed "The Harry Potter Bridge," the Glenfinnan Viaduct in the Scottish Highlands was part of the Hogwarts Express' route. Arthur Weasley’s Ford Anglia notably flew over it. The Jacobite steam train regularly passes through, offering a very Potteresque sight. Riding the steam train is also a popular experience.
Prisma by Dukas via Getty ImagesIn the "Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince" film, London's Millennium Bridge falls victim to a Death Eater attack.
Epics via Getty ImagesThe medieval village of Lacock appears in many movies and TV shows. In the "Harry Potter" film series, several Hogwarts scenes take place at Lacock Abbey. Visitors to Lacock can also check out Horace Slughorn's hideout and the house of Lily and James Potter.
UniversalImagesGroup via Getty ImagesHardwick Hall in Derbyshire was the filming location for the exterior scenes (as well as some interior) at Malfoy Manor.
The 500 Photo Library / 500px via Getty ImagesSteall Falls near Fort William in the Scottish Highlands serve as the backdrop for the first task of the Triwizard Tournament in the fourth movie, as well as multiple Quidditch moments.
ullstein bild via Getty ImagesRowling finished writing "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows" at The Balmoral, a luxury hotel in Edinburgh. The room has since been renamed the "J.K. Rowling Suite," and fans can shell out more than 1,000 pounds to stay there.
Anthony Devlin - PA Images via Getty ImagesThe reptile house at the London Zoo is the setting of the famous snake moment in the first "Harry Potter" movie.
Photofusion via Getty ImagesGoathland Station in North Yorkshire played the role of the Hogwarts Express stop at Hogsmeade in the first "Harry Potter" film.
Ross Durant Photography via Getty ImagesIn "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 1," the main trio apparate to Piccadilly Circus in London.
AFP Contributor via Getty ImagesA plaque outside Black Medicine Coffee Co. in Edinburgh notes that Rowling "wrote some of the early chapters of Harry Potter in the rooms on the first floor of this building." Indeed, the floor above the coffee shop was once Nicholson's Cafe, where she did sometimes write.
The CauldronThe Cauldron is a "magical pub" in New York City that offers a "potions experience" for visitors to make their own special cocktails.
DEA / M. BORCHI via Getty ImagesLoch Shiel near Fort William in the Scottish Highlands is the backdrop for many Hogwarts moments.
Christopher Furlong via Getty ImagesA short walk from The Elephant House, Greyfriars Kirkyard in Edinburgh is believed to have inspired some of J.K. Rowling's character names. The most famous example is the grave of Thomas Riddell.
Education Images via Getty ImagesThe famous "Wingardium Leviosa" scene in the first movie was filmed in the Fourth Form Room at Harrow School in the London area.
Print Collector via Getty ImagesHarry and Hermione camp out on the limestone rock of Malham Cove in North Yorkshire in "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 1."
View Pictures via Getty ImagesIn the first film, Harry and Hagrid pass through Leadenhall Market in London to access Diagon Alley.
Kacper Pempel / ReutersCzocha Castle in Poland has become a destination for "Harry Potter" fans seeking to take part in the live action role-play event "College of Wizardry."
Peter Barritt / robertharding via Getty ImagesThat heartbreaking Dobby beach scene in the seventh movie was filmed in Wales at Freshwater West in Pembrokeshire.
Chris So via Getty ImagesThe Lockhart is a cocktail bar in Toronto that clearly draws some inspiration from the "Harry Potter" universe. There's a second location in Montreal.
Nukorn Plainpan via Getty ImagesLoch Eilt in the Scottish Highlands is the backdrop for a scene in the third movie when Hagrid gloomily wades in the water after learning of Buckbeak's death sentence. The little island, Eilean na Moine, was used as Dumbledore's grave site in the seventh movie.
Ryan Pierse via Getty ImagesAustralia House in London may look familiar to fans as the interior of Gringotts Wizarding Bank in the first movie.
Wynotts WandsWynotts Wands in Salem, Massachusetts, is another "Harry Potter"-inspired experience in the U.S.
Graham Barclay via Getty ImagesThe cloisters at Gloucester Cathedral appear in the first two "Harry Potter" films in various Hogwarts scenes (like the arrival of the first years at the Gryffindor Common Room for the first time and the discovery of the ominous "Chamber of Secrets has been opened" message) as well as briefly in the sixth movie.
EMMANUEL DUNAND via Getty ImagesThe IQA World Cup, informally known as the Quidditch World Cup, takes place every two years in a different host city. The 2018 tournament was in Florence, Italy, while the 2020 IQA World Cup will be in Richmond, Virginia. Fans can attend the U.S. Quidditch Cup every year.
Jeff J Mitchell via Getty ImagesMany believe that Victoria Street (and the nearby Candlemaker Row) in Edinburgh may have inspired Diagon Alley.
Westend61 via Getty ImagesAnother Scottish Highlands filming location is Torren Lochan in Clachaig Gully in Glen Coe. Filmmakers built a replica of Hagrid's hut to film scenes there for the third movie.
Georgian House HotelLondon's Georgian House Hotel offers "Harry Potter"-inspired "Wizard Chambers," where fans can spend the night.
Jeff Overs via Getty ImagesThe Seven Sisters cliffs are along the English Channel in East Sussex. They appeared in the fourth movie when Harry and the gang travel by Portkey to the Quidditch World Cup.
LeakyConLeakyCon is "the largest unofficial convention for fans of Harry Potter and J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World." The next two LeakyCons will take place in Boston and Orlando.
DavidCallan via Getty ImagesHarry and Ron flew over the towers of St Pancras Renaissance Hotel in the enchanted Ford Anglia in the second film.
Sophon Chuesai via Getty ImagesThe intense Horcrux cave scene in the sixth movie was filmed at the famous Cliffs of Moher in Ireland.
LAURIE DIEFFEMBACQ via Getty ImagesHarry Potter: The Exhibition is a traveling display of props, costumes and other items from the film series. The next stop of its global tour has yet to be announced.
Jeff J Mitchell via Getty ImagesRowling's handprints have been immortalized on the Royal Mile in front of Edinburgh City Chambers.