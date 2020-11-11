45 Parenting Tweets That Find The Humour In Tantrums

Tantrums happen. But as the funny parents of Twitter know, they don’t have to be all bad.
When you take a step back, there’s something rather comedic about many meltdowns ― from the absurd reasons behind them to the quick recoveries.
We’ve rounded up 45 tweets from parents who managed to find the humour in their kids’ tantrums.
My toddler was having a massive tantrum until she found a grape on the floor. She ate it, and forgot why she was crying. She was crying because she doesn't like grapes.— Marcy G (@BunAndLeggings) April 18, 2020
Last night, my 3 year old kicked me during a tantrum. As I tucked him in bed later, he apologized. "I'll never kick you again," he said, pulling me in closer and kissing my cheek. "Just do exactly what I tell you to do and I'll never have to kick you again." My son is a mobster.— Henpecked Hal (@HenpeckedHal) October 4, 2019
My toddler’s tantrum over the door being open was only surpassed by his tantrum over the door being closed.— WTFDAD (@daddydoubts) March 16, 2019
My daughter isn’t even sure why she’s throwing a tantrum but she’s pretty sure it will help.— Mommy Owl (@Lhlodder) May 16, 2018
Tantrum is a horrible word YET it contains the solution on how to handle one right there in its last 3 letters.— A Bearer Of Dad News ✊🏾 (@HomeWithPeanut) February 18, 2020
And who says the English language isn't beautiful?
My 2-year-old threw a temper tantrum because she wants to eat cereal but both her hands are full of stuffed animals.— James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) June 18, 2016
The struggle is real.
Like an actor phoning it in, only it’s my toddler throwing a half assed tantrum. Her heart’s not really in it, but she’s contractually obligated to have a certain number per day so here we are.— Snarky Mommy (@SnarkyMommy78) May 28, 2019
In the middle of an absolutely EPIC tantrum, my toddler paused, demanded to go potty, proceeded to unleash a strong number two, allowed himself to be wiped, then hopped off the toilet and immediately resumed his tantrum, as if nothing had happened.— Dad and Buried (@DadandBuried) October 9, 2019
Kids are fucking terrifying.
[trying to stop my toddler's tantrum in a restaurant]— mark (@TheCatWhisprer) February 11, 2017
*harsh whisper* If you don't cut it out right now then there's nothing else I can do
When my child has a tantrum: Now, now little one. Is this how we communicate? Would you like a hug? Take a deep breath and count to ten.— Arianna Bradford (@TheNYAMProject) September 11, 2019
When my child eats some on my “me time” snack: LISTEN HERE YOU LITTLE SHIT
When I see a kid having a meltdown I try to give the mom a sympathetic look, but on the inside I'm so damn happy it's not my turn.— OneFunnyMummy (@OneFunnyMummy) July 29, 2014
Tonight’s tantrum was brought to you by me putting four pancakes on a child’s plate when she clearly couldn’t eat four pancakes and four pancakes TAKE UP SO MUCH ROOM ON THE PLATE so she took two pancakes off and then ate all four pancakes anyway omg I hate parenthood sometimes— Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) October 13, 2020
I'm all for letting my kids be who they want to be.— A Bearer Of Dad News ✊🏾 (@HomeWithPeanut) November 23, 2019
And my 3 year-old just had a tantrum about the cheese on his pizza being "too melted," so apparently his dream is to be my least favorite child.
Toddler: *tantrum*— Mom On The Rocks (@mom_ontherocks) February 28, 2020
Husband: *gives her chocolate*
Me: How did you know?
Husband:
[later]
Me: What the fuck I am so done with today I feel like shit I hate the kids...
Husband: *gives me chocolate*
Me: Oh
As a parent there's no sweeter karma than when your kid is acting like an asshole & accidentally hurts them self during a temper tantrum.— Babies Daddy (@dshack8) December 19, 2013
In case you were on the fence about having kids, my 3-year-old threw a temper tantrum because her tongue is pink.— James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) July 7, 2017
Is there anything more perfect than my kid having a total meltdown while we're in line to get my birth control?— Salty Mermaid Entertainment (@saltymermaident) July 20, 2017
Tonight’s child tantrum brought to you by SpaghettiOs that didn’t have meatballs in them.— Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) March 6, 2018
My four year old is having a tantrum because his dinner isn't freshly baked cookies.— dadpression (@Dadpression) November 28, 2018
Kid: Would you like to buy me this candy bar or watch me have a Stage 5 meltdown in front of a bunch of strangers who are quietly judging your parenting?— Mommy Owl (@Lhlodder) May 17, 2018
I made my 5 year old upset enough to throw a tantrum after only being up for 30 minutes.— Arianna Bradford (@TheNYAMProject) March 29, 2020
See? There’s still plenty of stuff to do during quarantine.
If your 2yo asks for the red cup but you’re sure she wants pink and you check with her 10 times and she says definitely red so you give her red and then she has a meltdown because she wants pink how much wine can you drink before midday?— MumInBits (@MumInBits) July 29, 2019
Son: dad what does tantrum mean?— WTFDAD (@daddydoubts) October 7, 2019
Me: tantrum is when you feel so upset that you scream, cry, and act completely uncontrollable.
Son: I like tantrums!
Me: *losing hair in patches* I know you do.
my daughter threw a tantrum because she felt it was too early to be spoken to and it really is a miracle that we create little versions of ourselves— That Mom Tho (@mom_tho) July 2, 2020
Last call only it’s my daughter squeezing in one more meltdown right before bed.— Snarky Mommy (@SnarkyMommy78) August 7, 2020
A group of toddlers is called a tantrum.— Kwame Mbalia (@KSekouM) August 15, 2019
My 8yo at the water park: Goes down every slide, rides surfing simulator, gets dumped on by giant water bucket— SpacedMom (@copymama) June 26, 2018
My 8yo at home after: Has full-blown meltdown because the bath water is slightly chilly
My 2 year old’s latest thing is throwing a tantrum complete with wailing and crying then stopping when I don’t react and saying with no tears whatsoever:— Audra McDonald (@AudraEqualityMc) February 9, 2019
“Mommy...I crying”
🤦🏾♀️
#DramaQueen #HerMothersChild
#Telegraphing #HaveTheEmotionDontShowTheEmotion
List of things my kid is not throwing a tantrum about this morning:— Mommy Owl (@Lhlodder) February 18, 2019
⠀
This morning my 3yo had a tantrum because she thought my skin was chocolate and was pissed when I wouldn't let her eat me.— Doyin Richards (@daddydoinwork) August 5, 2014
When you have to turn off your temper tantrum at a moment's notice because there's candy on the line. pic.twitter.com/Hi3vfJZlvP— James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) September 21, 2016
Parenting:— CurrentlyCaprece (@MommieKnwsFresh) March 18, 2015
Me: "Time for bed"
Her: Falls on floor, begins tantrum...
Me: "This is how mommy feels at 3am"
-3 throwing a tantrum at a restaurant-— 🌊🌊Marissa🌊🌊 (@michimama75) January 5, 2020
Me: she needs to take a B-A-T-H and go to B-E-D
Husband: because she’s being a B-I-T
Me: stop!
H: but it’s true
Me:....yeah ok it’s true
Tonight’s bathtub tantrum was brought to you by butter, because you can play with lots of things in the bath, but not butter.— WTFDAD (@daddydoubts) June 13, 2020
Butterfly Effect: The phenomenon whereby a small localized change in a complex system can have large effects elsewhere.— A Bearer Of Dad News ✊🏾 (@HomeWithPeanut) November 20, 2019
For example, when a butterfly flaps its wings next to a toddler's ear and they have a horrible tantrum for the next two hours.
*locks my toddler outside while she throws a tantrum* is this Montessori?— 👻Mommy Cusses🦇 (@mommy_cusses) April 28, 2020
[mid tantrum]— WTFDAD (@daddydoubts) January 21, 2019
Me: HEY! WE DO NOT TOLERATE PRESIDENTIAL BEHAVIOR IN THIS HOUSE!
My kid having a meltdown 30 seconds before we have to be somewhere is the only constant in this world.— Mommy Owl (@Lhlodder) October 22, 2018
My 1-year-old achieved a new level of temper tantrum— James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) July 24, 2017
She opened her mouth but no sound came out
Now all the neighborhood dogs are howling
Today’s tantrum is brought to you by the fact that I dared to give my daughter Anna’s braids when she clearly wanted Elsa’s— That Mom Tho (@mom_tho) February 13, 2020
My 3 y/o is having a tantrum because he’s not tall enough to touch the sun, from his carseat. pic.twitter.com/b6Q586FEYw— Mom (@CoachPSays) May 22, 2019
Park. Watching an 18 month-old throw the tantrum of a lifetime. It's nice to see a young person committing to something.— Bunmi Laditan (@HonestToddler) October 12, 2012
After my toddler's latest tantrum, my sperm donated themselves to a bank.— A Bearer Of Dad News ✊🏾 (@HomeWithPeanut) May 1, 2018
It’s important to get to the root of a tantrum. What I do with my son is get on my knees, look him straight in the eyes, and calmly ask what’s bothering him.— WTFDAD (@daddydoubts) February 13, 2019
Then I get slapped. So apparently the answer is me.
My toddler is throwing a temper tantrum because she both wants and doesn't want to sit in her high chair.— James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) May 26, 2016
Your move, Schrödinger's cat.
