45 Tweets From Parents About Social Distancing With Kids

The coronavirus pandemic has upended day-to-day life for everyone, but perhaps one of the most vocal groups during this time of uncertainty is parents.

Thanks to school closures, “shelter in place” mandates and other social distancing measures, most families are staying home for the foreseeable future. For those with kids in the house, it’s been a bumpy ride.

We’ve rounded up 45 tweets from parents about the sometimes comical reality of hunkering down at home with kids ― from homeschool failures and remote work struggles to the desperate attempts to carve out some alone time. If you’re in this situation, just know you aren’t only one.