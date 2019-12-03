Prince Andrew’s accuser Virginia Giuffre has told the BBC she felt “ashamed” after allegedly having sex with the Duke of York when she was a teenager as she claimed “powerful people were my chains”. Giuffre on Monday explained to the Panorama programme how she was trafficked by the since-disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein and forced to have sex with the royal in 2001. Andrew categorically denies he had any form of sexual contact or relationship with Giuffre, who was then known as Virginia Roberts. These are five of the key moments from the now 35-year-old’s first UK television interview. 1. THE PHOTO Giuffre said people were coming up with “ridiculous excuses” to explain an infamous photograph that appears to show her with Andrew’s arm around her. She told Panorama the photo was genuine, and that she had given the original to the FBI in 2011. She added: “The people on the inside are going to keep coming up with these ridiculous excuses, like his arm was elongated or the photo was doctored. “I mean I’m calling BS on this. He knows what happened, I know what happened. And there’s only one of us telling the truth.”

Shutterstock Prince Andrew and Virginia Roberts in 2001.

Andrew told Newsnight’s Emily Maitlis last month that he did not remember the photograph being taken, and said he could not be certain it was his hand on her. He added: “From the investigations that we’ve done, you can’t prove whether or not that photograph is faked or not, because it is a photograph of a photograph of a photograph. “So it’s very difficult to be able to prove it, but I don’t remember that photograph ever being taken.” 2. SEX WITH ANDREW Giuffre alleges she was brought to London by Epstein in 2001, where she was introduced to Andrew. Giuffre, the duke, Epstein, and his then girlfriend, the socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, took her to Tramp nightclub. When they left the club, Giuffre said Maxwell gave her instructions and added: “In the car Ghislaine tells me that I have to do for Andrew what I do for Jeffrey, and that just made me sick.” She says that later that evening, she had sex with the duke upstairs at Maxwell’s house in Belgravia, London. Giuffre said: “There was a bath and it started there and then led into the bedroom. “It didn’t last very long, the whole entire procedure. It was disgusting. He wasn’t mean or anything but he got up and he said ‘Thanks’ and walked out. “I sat there in bed, just horrified and ashamed and felt dirty. I had to get up and have a shower.”

BBC Panorama Virginia Giuffre: "These powerful people were my chains.”