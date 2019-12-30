5 People Injured In Stabbing Attack In NY Rabbi's Home During Hanukkah Celebration

Five people were injured Saturday night when a man armed with what appeared to be a machete burst into a rabbi’s home in a New York City suburb and began slashing at people attending a Hanukkah celebration, authorities said. The man, wearing a scarf over his face, chased victims as they ran from the scene in Monsey in Rockland County north of Manhattan, then fled in a car, CBS News reported. He was captured by New York City police around midnight in the 32nd Precinct in Harlem, said Ramapo Police Chief Brad Weidel. The suspect, identified as 37-year-old Grafton E. Thomas, of Greenwood Lake, New York, will face five counts of attempted murder and one count of burglary, Weidel said.

ASSOCIATED PRESS An Orthodox Jewish man stands in front of a residence in Monsey, New York, following a stabbing late Saturday during a Hanukkah celebration.

He was arraigned Sunday morning and pleaded not guilty to the charges. Bail was set at $5 million. Five victims, all of them identified as Hasidic Jews, were rushed to local hospitals; two of them were in critical condition, according to the Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council. One victim was stabbed at least six times, according to the council. “The house had many dozens of people in there” at the time of the attack, Yossi Gestetner, the council’s co-founder, told The New York Times. Gestetner said the rabbi’s son was one of the victims.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Josef Gluck talks to members of the media about how he obstructed the attacker Saturday night at a rabbi's home.

Aron Kohn, who told The Times he was inside the home during the attack, said the weapon was about the size of a broomstick. “I was praying for my life,” the 65-year-old told the paper. “He started attacking people right away as soon as he came in the door. We didn’t have time to react at all.” Josef Gluck, who was also inside the home, told The Associated Press that he hit the assailant with a coffee table during the attack. “The guy came in wielding a big knife, sword, machete — I don’t know what it was,” he said of the weapon. “He took it out of his holder, started swinging.”

US: Clip, Several Orthodox Jews stabbed in Monsey, NY, injuries reported, emergency personnel responding, motive unknown at this time pic.twitter.com/dsO786jPlT — Yiddish News (@YiddishNews) December 29, 2019

The motive for the attack remains unknown. But New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), who visited the rabbi’s home on Sunday morning, called the attack an “act of domestic terrorism.” “This is intolerance meets ignorance meets illegality,” he told reporters. “This is an intolerant time in this country. We see anger, we see hatred exploding. It is an American cancer in the body politic.” Cuomo noted that Saturday’s attack was the 13th anti-Semitic incident to plague New York state in the past few weeks.

Cuomo speaking after the mass stabbing at Hanukkah celebration: "This is intolerance meets ignorance meets illegality." pic.twitter.com/M3vZfsHdz6 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 29, 2019

At least six suspected anti-Semitic attacks had occurred in New York City in the last week alone. Police patrols were being boosted in three Brooklyn neighborhoods in response. The counterterrorism unit of the New York City Police Department was monitoring the situation in Monsey, a community with a large population of ultra-Orthodox Jews. Last month, a teacher and father of four in Monsey was critically injured when he was stabbed on his way to synagogue.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Ramapo police officers escort Grafton Thomas from Ramapo Town Hall to a police vehicle on Sunday. Thomas is accused of stabbing multiple people as they gathered to celebrate Hanukkah at a rabbi's home.

The attack Saturday occurred in the home of Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg, who heads Congregation Netzach Yisroel next door to his house, according to the Rockland/Westchester Journal. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio vowed in a statement: “We will NOT allow this to become the new normal. We’ll use every tool we have to stop these attacks once and for all.”

We will NOT allow this to become the new normal. We’ll use every tool we have to stop these attacks once and for all. The NYPD has deployed a visible and growing presence around Jewish houses of worship on the streets in communities like Williamsburg, Crown Heights and Boro Park. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) December 29, 2019

New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement that she was “deeply disturbed” by the attack. “There is zero tolerance for acts of hate of any kind, and we will continue to monitor this horrific situation. I stand with the Jewish community tonight and every night.”

I am deeply disturbed by the situation unfolding in Monsey, New York tonight.



There is zero tolerance for acts of hate of any kind and we will continue to monitor this horrific situation.



I stand with the Jewish community tonight and every night. — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) December 29, 2019

Other current and former area representatives tweeted their outrage over the violence. Manhattan City Councilmember Mark Levine called the attack amid a frightening increase in anti-Semitic violence a “full blown crisis.”

There have been NINE anti-Semitic attacks in NYC in the past week.



And now this horror tonight just outside the city, in Monsey.



This is a full blown crisis. None of what we are doing is good enough.https://t.co/VXFnUSW694 — Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) December 29, 2019

This is a developing story. Multiple stabbing victims in Monsey, Jews targeted AGAIN.



An attack on one Jew, is an attack on all Jews. We are in route to the scene to be there to stand with the community and to do whatever we can to be of assistance https://t.co/tGlQRTo8Oz — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) December 29, 2019

Heartbreaking news out of Monsey, New York tonight.



My thoughts are with the Jewish community as they cope with what appears to be another hateful attack on their humanity during Hanukkah. We must combat the rise of anti-Semitism and hate. https://t.co/GhReByrk4w — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) December 29, 2019

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also condemned the recent displays of anti-Semitism, adding that Israel “will cooperate however possible with the local authorities in order to assist in defeating this phenomenon.” President Donald Trump, in a statement Sunday afternoon, decried the attack as “horrific” while similarly condemning anti-Semitism. “We must all come together to fight, confront, and eradicate the evil scourge of anti-Semitism. Melania and I wish the victims a quick and full recovery,” he tweeted. Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump released her own statement on Twitter earlier that morning that criticized the local government’s and national media’s responses to the violence, accusing both of not doing enough. The Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council said early Sunday that people had continued their celebrations in the synagogue located next to Rottenberg’s home following Saturday’s stabbing attack. Footage of the gathering shared on Twitter shows congregants clapping and singing. “‘The grace of God did not end and his mercy did not leave us,’ is a rough translation of the lyrics,” the council said of the clip.

VIDEO: Right after the #Monsey stabbing, the Rabbi and his followers gathered in the synagogue next door to his home (where the attack took place), and continued the celebrations. "The grace of God did not end and his mercy did not leave us," is a rough translation of the lyrics. pic.twitter.com/fRPP7kVypP — OJPAC Hudson Valley Region (@OJPACHV) December 29, 2019

