See the latest stories on the coronavirus outbreak. Working from home is looking to become the new normal for those who can do their jobs digitally over the next few weeks. But swapping your usual work station for the kitchen table, sofa, or (dare we say it) bed, can be a fast track ticket towards neck and back ache. “The problem is sitting slouched over in a c-shaped posture while being stressed out about the universe falling apart,” physiotherapist Sammy Margo tells HuffPost UK. “It means that all of your neck musculature and your middle-back musculature becomes either long and stretched, or short and tight.” To reduce the impact of these kinds of aches and pains during the coronavirus outbreak, Margo recommends a set of five simple stretches every two hours. You don’t need to be a practised yogi or have vast athletic ability to reap the rewards – small, focused movements targeted to the problem areas will have the biggest impact.

“What you’re seeking to do is rectify your posture to make sure that you are going through the full excursion of your muscles, joints and ligaments,” says Margo. The five stretches she recommends completing throughout the day, holding each for a few seconds, are: 1. Put your chin down to your chest and look up to the ceiling.

2. Slowly turn your head to the left, then turn your head to the right.

3. Put your left ear to your left shoulder, then your right ear to your right shoulder.

4. Interlink your fingers in front of you and stretch forwards.

5. Interlink your fingers behind your back and stretch backwards.

