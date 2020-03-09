5 Ways To Reduce Your Meat Consumption

But you don’t have to go totally meat-free to make a difference. Just a 10% reduction in meat consumption can have significant effects on both our personal health and global warming, according to the “’Reducetarian’ Movement, that encourages small changes in meat-eating habits to improve health and protect the environment. Try these easy ways to reduce the amount of meat you eat:

For example, research published in the European Heart Journal linked daily consumption of red meat to tripling trimethylamine N-oxide (TMAO), a chemical linked to heart disease .

It’s official; eating less meat is good for your health and the planet.

1. Do Meat Free Monday

Cutting out meat one day a week is a great way to slowly reduce how much you consume.

If the average Australian cut their meat intake by just 150g a week for one year, it would equate to taking an eighth of Australia’s cars off the road, according to The Australian Conservation Foundation. With Mad Mex’s Meatfree Mondays, you can get $2 off all plant-based meals on Mondays, encouraging you to use your mouth as a powerful weapon to fight climate change. The Mad Mex Meatfree Mondays launch coincides with that of Mad Mex’s new plant-based ‘Baja BBQ Vegan Chicken’. A new vegan menu option that tastes just like chicken that can satisfy the taste buds of even the most avid carnivore.

2. Remember it’s not all or nothing

When you’re cooking at home, bulk out meals with extra grains or vegetables. Try adding grated carrot or zucchini in to a bolognaise, or lentils to homemade burgers. Use meaty textures such as mushroom or eggplant in risotto or pasta dishes.

3. Find plant-based alternatives

Cutting back on meat doesn’t mean going without. Plant-based proteins often have the texture and taste of meat, but are vegetarian and vegan friendly. Mad Mex’s Baja BBQ Vegan Chicken is a new vegan menu option that tastes just like chicken. Made from Simplot’s “100% Not” vegan range, it’s easily confused with the real thing – and just as delicious.

4. Join the Climatarian Challenge

Download the Climatarian Challenge app and see how much carbon you can save every month by reducing your meat intake. The app records the carbon footprint of your meal, so you can track what sort of environmental impact you’re making by choosing to eat fewer meat dishes and more plant-based foods.

5. Don’t forget the packaging

When you’re buying meat-free, be careful the packaging around the food you buy isn’t contradicting the environmental benefits of not eating meat. The Mad Mex manifesto means offering sustainable solutions across the board, including recyclable paper straws, wooden cutlery, and biodegradable, sugarcane pulp environmentally-friendly packaging for its meals, all designed to divert hundreds of tonnes of waste from landfill.