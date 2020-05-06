It was his way or the highway — literally. On Monday, a 5-year-old boy from Utah was found behind the wheel of a car during a traffic stop on Interstate 15 in Ogden, the Utah Highway Patrol tweeted.

One of our Troopers in Weber Co. initiated a traffic stop on what he thought was an impaired driver. Turns out it was this young man, age 5, somehow made his way up onto the freeway in his parents' car. Made it from 17th and Lincoln in Ogden down to the 25th St off-ramp SB I-15. pic.twitter.com/3aF1g22jRB — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) May 4, 2020

The boy told the shocked state trooper that he had gotten in a fight with his mom because she refused to buy him a Lamborghini. After the argument, the boy decided to steal the keys to his family’s Dodge Journey so he could drive to California to buy the luxury sports car himself. “He might have been short on the purchase amount, as he only had $3 dollars in his wallet,” read a follow-up tweet from the highway patrol.

Rick Morgan, the state trooper who pulled over the boy, told The Associated Press that he initially thought the driver of the SUV was impaired or was having a medical emergency. He told the AP that he was “not expecting to find what I found” when he approached the car. “It was pretty clear when the window came down that it was a young, very underage driver that was behind the wheel,” Morgan told AP. “He was sitting on the front edge of the seat so that he could reach the brake pedal to keep the car stopped while I was standing there.”