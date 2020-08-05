50 Funny And Relatable Tweets About Mealtime With Kids

"Flex on your kids by calling your new dinner recipe 'Ew, Disgusting' before they do."

One of the biggest changes parenthood brings to your life is its effect on mealtimes.

Once a time of serenity and indulgence, dinner turns into an occasion for tantrums and messes when kids get involved. Breakfast becomes a marathon. Lunch becomes a bargaining session.

Fortunately, parents can vent their frustrations on Twitter. We’ve rounded up 50 relatable tweets about mealtime with kids, from picky eaters to epic food messes.

Twitterfoodlifeparentingchildren