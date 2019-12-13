New Zealand Military Team Recovers 6 Bodies From White Island Volcano

ASSOCIATED PRESS A Navy helicopter hovers at Whakatane Airport, as the recovery operation to return the victims of the Dec. 9 volcano eruption continues off the coast of Whakatane New Zealand, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. A team of eight New Zealand military specialists landed on White Island early Friday to retrieve the bodies of victims after the Dec. 9 eruption. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

A New Zealand military team that landed on a volcanic island on Friday has recovered six of eight bodies and are preparing to send them back to the capital city Wellington, police said in a statement. The high-risk operation on White Island, located about 50 kilometres off the east coast of New Zealand’s North Island began after 6 am despite the risk of a fresh volcanic eruption. “Six bodies have been prepared for air lifting off White Island and the process to transport them to HMNZS Wellington by helicopter has begun,” National Operations Commander John Tims said in his latest statement. HMNZS is an off-shore patrol vessel in Wellington. The weather, sea state and conditions on the island were all good, police said earlier today, but the operation took longer than expected due to the protective equipment the recovery team was wearing.

“The volcano is behaving,” Police Deputy Commissioner Mike Clement told reporters in Whakatane earlier in the day. The volcano, a popular tourist destination for day-trips, erupted on Monday, spewing ash and steam over the island. The death toll stands at eight as those still on the island are officially classed as missing until they are formally identified. More than two dozen people are still being treated for severe burns in New Zealand and Australia. A blessing was held at sea with the victims’ families before the mission was launched.

REUTERS/Jorge Silva REFILE An aerial view of the Whakaari, also known as White Island volcano, in New Zealand, December 12, 2019.