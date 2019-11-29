6 Little Things You Can Do For Someone Who Is Grieving Right Now

The holidays are just around the corner. While most people are preparing to indulge in the merriment of the season with family and friends, others may be struggling with this time of year after the loss of someone they cherished.

“The holidays represent a time where we are more likely to spend quality time with loved ones,” Mahlet Endale, a licensed psychologist based in Atlanta, told HuffPost. “There tends to be routines and rituals associated to these gatherings that get repeated year in and year out, which makes the absence of a loss feel more pronounced.”

There are small ways you can show up for the people in your life who are dealing with loss and grief. HuffPost chatted with mental health experts on the best ways to show real support and offer help without overstepping boundaries. Whether you’re in the same city as someone grieving or halfway around the world, here are a few ways to show you care this holiday season and beyond:

1. Ask how they’re doing, but don’t feel like you need to fix anything

A person dealing with grief can often feel stuck in time; they may be struggling to move beyond their loss while watching others go on with normal activities. Becky Stuempfig, a licensed marriage and family therapist in Encinitas, California, suggested checking in with loved ones to see how they’re feeling whenever you can.

“Try saying, ‘I’ve been thinking about you. How are you feeling since the loss of your _____?’ After they share how they’re feeling, you don’t need to say anything other than ‘I hear you’ or simply offer a hug and let them know they can talk to you anytime,” Stuempfig said.

“If we give them the space to talk freely ― without believing we have to take their pain away or do anything to fix it ― it can bring them great relief,” added Dea Dean, a licensed professional counselor in Ridgeland, Mississippi.

2. Share messages of hope and encouragement

Whether you’re far away from your grieving loved one or they’re just not in the mood to entertain company, a quick email or text can go a long way. These messages show them you’re thinking of them during the holidays.

“Your messages should focus on lifting their spirits and not so much on the loss they have experienced,” said Olecia Christie, a certified life coach and owner of Optix Communications in San Antonio. “More than anything, people who are grieving want to know that they will survive their pain.”